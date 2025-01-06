Evolving Surveillance Systems in India: Addressing Growing Demands – Seagate Technology

- Advertisement -

– Mr. Sameer Bhatia, Country Manager for India and Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group, Seagate

As surveillance systems in India evolve to address increasing demands for security, regulatory compliance, urbanization and operational efficiency, they are generating ever-increasing volumes of data.

Such video analytics systems are processing more data than ever before. It is estimated that cloud storage capacity of video surveillance will exceed 150 exabytes in 2024 with an annual growth rate of 50%. This exponential increase in data volume is not only due to expanded surveillance coverage but also the integration of advanced technologies such as high definition cameras, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

Modern video analytics systems have moved beyond their traditional role of surveillance and security – thanks to advancements in AI. They now serve as essential tools for delivering business critical information. For instance, in healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are used to remotely monitor patients, allowing medical professionals to receive real-time alerts about changes in vital signs and enabling proactive intervention before the condition worsens. Similarly, the retail industry leverages dwell-time analytics to study foot traffic patterns thereby improving merchandising strategies.

While these innovations offer significant benefits, they also place greater strain on video analytics systems, calling for smarter and more reliable solution.

Key Challenges in Video Analytics Systems

The rapid growth of data presents multiple challenges for system integrators and organizations:

1. Data capture and management: High resolution cameras, IoT sensors, and other devices generate vast amounts of data, making data management increasingly complex.

2. Data transfer and storage: As data volume grows, faster and more efficient storage solutions are needed to securely transfer and store information.

3. Analytics and performance: The integration of AI and advanced analytics demands significant computational power. Ensuring optimal performance without system slowdowns is crucial.

4. Data loss and reliability: Persistent issues like dropped frames and data loss compromise system effectiveness and reliability.

These challenges underscore the need for robust surveillance architectures that can scale and adapt to growing data demands.

Seagate’s SkyHawk Drives: The Key to Enhanced Performance and Reliability

To meet the growing demands of modern video analytics systems, Seagate offers specialized storage solutions – SkyHawk and SkyHawk AI drives from Seagate SkyHawk series. These drives are purpose-built for 24/7 operation, providing exceptional reliability, performance and enhanced write capabilities, making them ideal for largescale, high-demand video analytics systems.

Seagate SkyHawk series is designed to meet the rigorous needs of today’s video and image analytics environments, offering a variety of capacities that ensure optimal performance, durability and data security at every level of operation.

• Durability and reliability: Built for continuous use in harsh environments, Seagate SkyHawk drives are built to handle continuous video recording and playback. Their robust construction and advanced components guarantee long-lasting durability and consistent performance.

• Performance: Designed for 24×7 operation, Seagate SkyHawk drives deliver uninterrupted performance, making them ideal for around-the-clock surveillance systems, ensuring that no critical moment is missed.

• High-capacity storage: With capacities of up to 24TB, Seagate SkyHawk drives provide ample space for storing extensive surveillance footage over long periods without compromising performance.

• Rescue Data Recovery Service: Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Service enable businesses to recover data quickly and efficiently in the event of unexpected data loss. This service minimises downtime and protects critical surveillance data from permanent lost.

• Integrated Health Management: Featuring built-in health monitoring, SkyHawk Health Management allows users to track drive performance and proactively address potential issues, ensuring continuous data security and maintaining the overall reliability of surveillance systems.

The Future of Video Analytics

As video analytics systems continue to advance, AI, machine learning, and realtime analytics are transforming how video data is analyzed and utilized. This shift is accelerating growth by driving the demand for sophisticated, feature-rich systems and expanding the range of applications across the diverse sectors. These technologies enable predictive monitoring, allowing systems to anticipate potential issues and respond proactively, moving beyond passive observation. For example, AI-powered facial recognition technology can identify individuals in crowded spaces and alert security personnel in real time, improving response times.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Seagate Technology

