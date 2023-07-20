EvolveX Accelerator Invests Undisclosed Amount in Seed round of Metabook XR, VR Learning Platform for K12 Students

- Advertisement - -

EvolveX accelerator, a startup accelerator spearheaded by a global community of successful founders & strategic angels We Founder Circle (WFC), has announced its recent investment in Metabook XR. It is one of the standout startups from EvolveX’s Cohort 2 launched in September 2022.

With a mission to make learning joyful, Metabook XR brings immersive and engaging experiences to classrooms worldwide. The latest investment will be instrumental in accelerating Metabook XR’s growth. The undisclosed funding will further propel Metabook XR’s mission to revolutionize learning for K12 students through immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) content. The funds will primarily be allocated toward product development, sales expansion, and marketing initiatives, further enhancing their reach and impact on the education sector.

The Seed funding round curated by EvolveX, along with WFC, attracted a stellar lineup of Marquee Angels such as Bhawna Bhatnagar, Neeraj Tyagi, Vikas Aggarwal, Gaurav Singhvi, Amit Tyagi, Dr. Navneet, Amit Prakash, among others. Metabook XR is solidifying its position as an emerging brand in the educational technology sector. The brand raised its previous round in May 2023 from a group of Angels.

Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder of EvolveX

Commenting on the investment, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder of EvolveX affirmed “We are proud to join forces with Metabook XR and contribute to their innovative efforts in revolutionizing education through immersive VR and AR learning content. The vision and passion of the Metabook XR team resonate deeply with us at EvolveX. By providing both capital and invaluable business insights, we are confident that our partnership will fuel their growth and expand their reach, empowering students with immersive educational experiences. We are excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact they will make in the education industry.”

Noida based Metabook XR started by Ashish and Sanjeev Singh, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Ashish, an MBA graduate from the Indian School of Business, has worked closely with top-level executives in the past. Sanjeev, holding a Master’s degree from Texas A&M, has an impressive 12-year track record working in Singapore.

Metabook XR has already built the largest library of Virtual Reality based content in Maths, Science, Social Sciences, and Virtual Tours for K12 children. Their content is highly interactive, gamified, and experiential in nature and is already being deployed in prominent schools such as The Doon School, DPS, St. Xavier’s, Kendriya Vidyalaya, etc. The brand has also bagged orders from the government to establish VR labs in government schools.

Ashish, Co-Founder of Metabook XR

On the fundraise, Ashish, Co-Founder of Metabook XR said, “It has been a fantastic journey with EvolveX. EvolveX, along with the support of other angels, not only provided capital but also brought invaluable business wisdom and a much-needed network. Their unwavering support is helping us grow every day. We extend our heartfelt thanks to EvolveX and the incredible team behind this program for their unwavering support.”

Over the years, EvolveX has solidified its reputation as the go-to destination for ambitious startups, successfully launching three cohorts and fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation. By investing in pioneering companies like Metabook XR, EvolveX continues to drive the transformation of various industries through strategic investments and guidance.

