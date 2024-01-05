EVM Unveils EnSave Pro: Flagship Portable SSD Offering Lightning-Fast Speeds

- Advertisement - -

EVM has unveiled its flagship portable SSD, the ‘EVM EnSave Pro’ that boasts a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, ushering in a new era of productivity with lightning-fast read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. With a maximum capacity of 2TB, this storage powerhouse provides ample space for pro-grade content, addressing the evolving needs of consumers and professionals alike. EnSave Pro is available on Amazon.

Revolutionizing Data Transfer Speeds: The EnSave Pro takes center stage with its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, a technological marvel that propels productivity by offering read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s that allows users to transmit a 4GB film in approximately just two seconds.

Impressive Storage Capacity: The three variants, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, provide users with flexibility based on their storage requirements, ensuring that EnSave Pro is a versatile solution for a myriad of use cases.

Compact Design with Cutting-Edge Features: The ultra-portable nature of the device makes it a perfect companion for professionals on the go, seamlessly integrating into dynamic work environments. The compact design is complemented by the inclusion of a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, showcasing a commitment to cutting-edge features that enhance user experience.

Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India, on EnSave Pro’s Impact,

Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India, on EnSave Pro’s Impact, “In a landscape dominated by high-resolution content, EnSave Pro addresses the challenges professionals face in data management, large file transfers, and durability and performance issues. EVM supports contemporary multimedia creators by tackling data difficulties and delivering memory solutions that assist them in achieving their creative goals.”

Enhanced Efficiency for Tasks of Any Size: EnSave Pro bids farewell to frustrating delays, offering enhanced efficiency for tasks of any size. Whether working on extensive documents, video editing, or managing vast photo libraries, EnSave Pro’s high-speed capabilities ensure tasks are completed efficiently.

Universal Compatibility for Effortless Connectivity: EnSave Pro effortlessly integrates with major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, and Linux. The external SSD ensures hassle-free connectivity to laptops, desktops, smartphones, and more, offering Indian users a versatile storage solution that adapts to their tech preferences.

Seamless High-Speed Storage On-the-Go: EnSave Pro’s sleek and portable design enables professionals across India to carry high-speed storage wherever they go. From bustling offices to home workspaces and business travels, this external SSD ensures critical data is always within reach, providing an efficient and seamless storage solution.

Long-Term Peace of Mind with a Ten-Year Lifetime Warranty: Demonstrating a commitment to the Indian market, EVM provides EnSave Pro with an included ten-year lifetime warranty, offering users prolonged peace of mind. This warranty underscores the product’s durability and reliability, assuring Indian professionals of a trusted high-speed storage solution for years to come.

Ideal Storage Companion for Travel and Adventure: Understanding India’s diverse landscapes and lifestyles, EnSave Pro’s compact design and durability make it an ideal storage companion for Indian travelers and adventurers. It is resistant to shock and environmental factors.

Perfect for Gaming Events and Tournaments: EnSave Pro’s portability extends to the gaming community in India, providing quick access to game data. Gamers can effortlessly transport the SSD to gaming events and tournaments, ensuring a seamless and efficient gaming experience.

Special Offerings and After-Sale Support: As a special offering, EVM includes a free premium Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to USB adaptor with every EnSave Pro, ensuring users have the necessary accessories for seamless and high-speed connectivity right out of the box. With a network of over 500 service centers, customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that support is readily available.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EVM

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.