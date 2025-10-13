EVM Set to Enter Automotive Tech Segment with the Upcoming Launch of EnEye DashCam – A Made-in-India Vehicle Surveillance Solution

- Advertisement -

EVM, a well-known brand for computing and mobility products and owned by Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, is gearing up to enter the automotive electronics space with the launch of its first dash camera — the EnEye DashCam. Designed and made in India, the product marks EVM’s expansion into the rapidly growing automotive surveillance category, with a focus on offering durable, high-performance technology tailored for Indian road conditions.

Expected to launch later this month, the EVM EnEye DashCam brings together essential road-safety features in a compact, user-friendly form factor. It features 1080P Full HD video recording, a 1.47-inch display, wide-angle lens, and support for in-app video playback, all housed in a sturdy ABS plastic body. Also featuring Loop Recording, Mic Mute, & app compatible with both Ios & Android.

To simplify the user experience, each unit will come bundled with a free 64GB EVM Micro SD card, a 3-meter car charging cable, and Type-C connectivity — ensuring out-of-the-box functionality.

Mr. Aatish Hundia, Director, EVM

“With the EnEye DashCam, we’re bringing smart, accessible surveillance to every Indian vehicle — with the assurance of EVM’s quality, service, and Made in India commitment,” said Mr. Aatish Hundia, Director, EVM. “It’s not just about capturing footage. It’s about helping Indian drivers feel safer, more protected, and better equipped on the road.”

The move comes at a time when dashcams are gaining attention among Indian consumers as a useful tool for real-time incident capture, insurance dispute resolution, and driver accountability. According to Mordor Intelligence, India’s dashcam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% from 2024 to 2029, yet overall market penetration remains under 5%, with few organized Indian brands currently operating in the space.

“We see a clear need for a reliable, locally supported, warranty-backed dashcam built for Indian conditions. That’s what EnEye is set to deliver,” added Aatish Hundia.

The upcoming launch strengthens EVM’s expanding portfolio, which already includes IT storage, mobile accessories, audio devices, and power solutions. The company also plans to extend its automotive category post-launch with dual-channel dashcams, AI-based incident detection, and fleet-focused video monitoring tools.

The EnEye DashCam will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, and www.evmzone.com, with more details to be announced closer to launch.

In line with Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s commitment to customer satisfaction, the it comes with a generous one-year warranty and a complimentary ‘Free pickup & drop’ service. With a network of 500 strategically located service centers across the country, customers can expect hassle-free after-sales support.

