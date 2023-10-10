EVM Launches Enigma Micro ATX Series – Your Gateway to Affordable PC Cabinet Excellence

- Advertisement - -

EVM is proud to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of simplicity and innovation, with the launch of the ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series of PC cabinets with three models. Designed to cater to students, professionals, and individuals alike, these cabinets bring affordability and excellence to offices, schools, colleges, and homes.

EVM aims to bring high-quality tech products within the reach of every Indian and has consistently delivered top-quality IT and mobility products, from versatile pen drives to powerful SSDs and innovative power banks, TWS & other mobility products. Now, EVM proudly extends its portfolio to include the ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series, offering everyone an entry into the world of quality PC cabinets.

Key Features of the ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ Series:

Sleek and Robust Design: The ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series boasts a streamlined T00 structure with a perforated left side panel, ensuring both functionality and aesthetics. Measuring 265(L)*165(W)*350(H)mm, these cabinets strike the ideal balance between space-saving and performance.

Durable Build: Crafted from SPCC 0.4mm steel and coated in a resilient, fully black anti-rust finish, these cabinets are engineered for longevity and protection.

Supports Multiple Configurations: The 'Enigma Micro ATX' cabinets support MicroATX and MiniATX motherboards, offering flexibility to users. They also feature ample space for 2 HDDs, 2 SSDs, with total 4 slots, making it easy to customize your setup.

User-Friendly Connectivity: Equipped with 2* Quality USB ports and audio jacks, the 'Enigma Micro ATX' cabinets offer hassle-free connectivity. Whether it's schoolwork, office tasks, or entertainment, these cabinets are equipped for the job.

Supports Standard ATX PSU: The cabinets support a standard ATX power supply unit, ensuring compatibility and convenience for users.

The cabinets support a standard ATX power supply unit, ensuring compatibility and convenience for users. Fan Slots: The ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series comes with three optional fan slots, including 12cm fan on the front panel, 12cm fan on the left side panel, and 1*8cm fan on the rear panel, allowing users to enhance cooling for their systems.

Vishal Hundia, CEO at EVM India

Vishal Hundia, CEO at EVM India said, “At EVM, we are constantly evolving and diversifying our product range to meet the ever-evolving needs of tech enthusiasts. With the ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series, we’ve taken a significant step in our mission to provide products that not only excel in performance but also set new standards in aesthetics. We believe these cabinets will resonate with a wide spectrum of users, from students to professionals, by offering a superior computing experience that combines cutting-edge technology with a stylish design.”

EVM’s ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series aims to redefine the concept of entry-level PC cabinets, serving as an ideal choice for students, professionals, and households alike. Combining affordability with quality, EVM anticipates that these cabinets will find a place in countless homes, offices, schools, and colleges, in line with the ideals and vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

The ‘Enigma Micro ATX’ series will soon be available at select retail outlets and online platforms throughout India and will be available in three different models, Enigma ATX 522, Enigma ATX 621 & Enigma ATX 900. In line with Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the Enigma ATX series SMPS comes with a generous three-year warranty and a complimentary ‘Free pickup & drop’ service. With a network of 500 strategically located service centers across the country, customers can expect hassle-free after-sales support.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EVM

