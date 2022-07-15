EVM Creates Becomes 2nd Biggest Internal SSD Brand in India

- Advertisement -

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has achieved its highest-ever market share in India in the First quarter 2022, when it was reported as 2nd most top-selling brand for the first time, by research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to CMR’s India Hard Drive Market Review for Q1 CY2022, in the overall India Consumer Internal SSD market, Crucial captured 11% market share followed by EVM with 10% and Kingston at third position with 8% share. CMR anticipates the consumer SSD market to grow >60% YoY by the end of CY2022 on the back of increased SSD awareness, affordability, and comparatively better features than the traditional HDDs.

“We are honoured and amazed by the confidence and support of our ever-growing EVM Family over the years,” stated Mr. Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India. “It is a moment of pride for all Indians as it validates the growing acceptance of home-grown brands. At EVM, we aim to become a leading domestic SSD brand.”

EVM internal SSD’s comes with a unique long-term warranty with the highest being up to 5 years. To give consumers the finest in after-sales assistance, EVM also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service. The company has over 500 service locations around the country, and for every product sold. EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund.