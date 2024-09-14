Everything about Skyesports – THE FINALS League: Schedule, Teams, Format, and Stream

- Advertisement -

Skyesports, a premier global IP and community builder for gaming and esports, is kicking off the THE FINALS League on Sept. 14, 2024 with a prize pool of $10,000. The tournament will begin with a group stage followed by the main event to crown the champions of the city-vs-city league.

Who are the teams and captains competing in THE FINALS League?

The 10 teams competing in THE FINALS League, represented by different cities with their respective captains are as follows:

Mumbai Moonlanders: Vinay “Hades” Rao

Rajasthan Galactics: Pardhan

Delhi Celestials: Amit “Fa2” Thakur

Bengalurur Starbusters: Prajwal “Red Parasite” Kali

Hyderabad Halos: Manoj “Sentinel” Kashyap

Chennai Comets: Asarudheen “Vaadhiyaar” Samsudheen

Punjab Asteroids: Gagandeep “Sikhwarrior” Singh

Ahmedabad Meteors: Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh

Kolkata Zeniths: Mithul “Binks” Nayak

Pune Supernovas: Atul “Menatarms Gaming” Jayadev

The 10 team captains participated in THE FINALS Auction on Sept. 9 where they selected their respective teams of six players. All the teams feature an even mix of influencers and professional players, ensuring competitive and engaging esports action for the fans.

THE FINALS League Schedule

The schedule for THE FINALS League – Skyesports is as follows:

Group Stage: Sept. 14 to 25

Main Event: Oct. 1 and 2

What is the format?

THE FINALS League will be played in Cash Out mode, with four teams competing simultaneously in each match. The league will follow a double round-robin format with 10 teams. At the end of this stage, the top eight teams will qualify for the Main Stage.

The Main Stage will see the eight teams competing in an IPL-style eliminator format.

Top Four Teams: These teams will play in Qualifier 1. The winners advance directly to the Finals, while the losers move to Qualifier 2.

Bottom Four Teams: These teams will compete in the Eliminator. The winners progress to Qualifier 2, while the losers are eliminated.

Qualifier 2: The remaining four teams (losers from Qualifier 1 and winners from the Eliminator) will battle for the last two spots in the Finals.

Where can you watch THE FINALS League?

Fans can tune into all the action live on the Skyesports and THE FINALS India YouTube channels. The event will be broadcasted in Hindi and English and the talent line-up is as follows:

Hindi: Captain Price, IQ Master, TTRXD Gaming, Maane

English: Lucif3r, Nekroz, Raider

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Skyesports

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 157