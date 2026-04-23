Eveready Commissions India’s Only Operating Alkaline Battery Facility in Jammu

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Eveready Industries India Ltd., the country’s leading battery brand with over 52% market share in the dry cell battery segment, announced the inauguration of India’s only operating alkaline battery facility in Jammu by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri. Manoj Sinha. The state-of-the-art greenfield facility, unveiled in the presence of Mr. Mohit Burman, Promoter and Non-Executive Director, Eveready Industries India Ltd, is in line with the company’s endeavor to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision.

Eveready’s new manufacturing plant, set up with an investment of approximately INR 200 crore, boasts of a robust annual peak production capacity of approximately 360 million alkaline batteries with an annual installed capacity of 456 million. Marking a significant scale-up in the industry’s production capabilities, Eveready’s Jammu facility will give an impetus to India’s domestic manufacturing while catering to the country’s growing demand for high-performance power solutions. Further, the plant will help reduce India’s import dependence, enhance supply chain resilience, and improve margin efficiencies. In addition to this, the facility will help Eveready expand business through white labelling and serve domestic and various international markets. This initiative reinforces Eveready’s ambition to emerge as a global player in the alkaline battery segment.

Manoj Sinha, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Manoj Sinha, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said, “Today I inaugurated Eveready Industries India Limited’s new industrial unit in Samba. With an investment of Rs. 200 cr, this plant will create local jobs, boost ancillary units, generate opportunities for women, youth & make a significant contribution to economic growth of J&K.”

Eveready’s modern facility will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s expansion in the high-growth alkaline segment while meeting the consumer demand which is driven by increasing adoption of high drain devices across India. By strengthening local manufacturing, generating over 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at full scale in the Jammu region, the company also aims to contribute to India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision in the energy solutions category, while ensuring consistent quality and supply.

Mr. Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries India Ltd

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries India Ltd. said,“We thank the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for their support in enabling this landmark development. The commissioning of India’s only operating alkaline battery facility marks a significant milestone not just for Eveready, but for the country’s evolving energy landscape. As consumer demand shifts towards high-performance, power intensive devices, the need for advanced battery technologies has never been greater. This facility strengthens our commitment to building future-ready, premium and long-lasting energy solutions while contributing to India’s vision of self-reliance in manufacturing. We believe this will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of growth for the battery category in India.”

With its alkaline portfolio steadily approaching 20% market share, the company aims to further strengthen its presence in the premium battery segment through continued innovation, expanded distribution, and localized manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. Bibek Agarwala, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Eveready Industries India Ltd

Mr. Bibek Agarwala, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Eveready Industries India Ltd. said, “This project underscores the company’s commitment to value creation and to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. With the inauguration of this modern alkaline facility in Jammu, we will be able to benefit from economies of scale and reduce our dependence on imports, leading to improved efficiency in operations. This helps us leverage the demand that is rapidly rising in the alkaline space, which is becoming increasingly important in the battery category while laying a strong emphasis on premiumization.”

Eveready’s new facility has been designed with a strong commitment to the highest standards of safety, environmental stewardship – responsible resource utilization, energy efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing processes. The unit is equipped with a 1 MW rooftop solar installation, an annual generation capacity of approximately 1.2 million units, a rainwater harvesting system of 275 KLD, and is designed to operate on a zero-discharge basis.

Eveready has touched over 250 million households over decades, building deep-rooted consumer trust and category leadership. As the alkaline battery segment continues to witness strong growth and increasing adoption, Eveready is well-positioned to further strengthen its market share through its expanding premium portfolio. In a time marked by a volatile and evolving macroeconomic environment, the company’s focus on innovation, localisation, and scale enables it to stay resilient while continuing to power everyday lives across the country. With this milestone, Eveready Industries India Ltd., continues to strengthen its leadership in India’s dry cell battery market while pushing forward its innovation-led growth strategy. With seven manufacturing units across India, the company remains focused on expanding its premium portfolio, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and delivering premium, reliable, high-performance power solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Eveready

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