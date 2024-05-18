Eventus Security Takes the Spotlight with Three Prestigious Wins at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2024

- Advertisement -

Eventus Security, a global leader in cybersecurity services, proudly announces its exceptional achievement of securing three prestigious titles at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2024. The company was honored in the categories of “Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company”, “Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)”, and “Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year”. These accolades highlight Eventus Security’s commitment to excellence and innovation in safeguarding digital assets and underscore its position as a trusted partner in mitigating cyber risks and setting industry benchmarks.

Eventus Security has positioned itself as a frontrunner in providing robust cybersecurity services globally. With a strategic focus on continuous innovation and adaptability, the company channels significant investments into its people, processes, and technology. Leveraging its proprietary XDR-powered Eventus Platform, Eventus offers a comprehensive suite of managed cybersecurity services, ranging from Managed XDR and SOC as a Service to Cyber Resilience, Incident Readiness and Response, Cyber Threat Intelligence Service, and more.

Mr. Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security said, “The beginning of 2024 has seen Eventus achieve remarkable milestones, setting the tone for a promising year ahead. Our exceptional efforts have garnered recognition from reputed global organizations. Just last month, we proudly accepted the prestigious Global Infosec Awards 2024, and we are elated to have clinched victories in all three nominated categories at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2024. As we continue to our high growth journey, we remain committed to our unique holistic approach in delivering best in class cybersecurity services globally, continuous innovation, and high customer satisfaction.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, now in its ninth year, honors individuals and companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on their outstanding commitment to core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity. The awards provide a global platform for industry leaders to showcase their achievements in various categories, ensuring fairness through peer group judging. It is renowned for its inclusivity and accessibility in the cybersecurity industry.

Mr. Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders

“We congratulate Eventus Security on being recognized as an award winner in three award categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Mr. Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.” Holger added.

