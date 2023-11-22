Eventus Security Opens its Cyber Defence Centre in Ahmedabad

- Advertisement - -

Eventus Security, a global Managed Security Services provider, announced the launch of its new Cyber Defence Center (CDC) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This represents a significant investment by Eventus Security in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. The inauguration of the new Cyber Defence Center (CDC) marks a significant expansion of the company’s SOC operational capabilities.

Sunil Sapra, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security.

“Organizations around the world are increasingly seeking Managed Services to safeguard against sophisticated cyberattacks. As a leading global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), we envisage the diverse requirements of our global customers in the current cybersecurity landscape. In an effort to elevate our services and bolster our ability to counter cyber threats with precision, we proudly announce the establishment of the Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” said Sunil Sapra, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security. “Considering Ahmedabad’s status as an emerging hub for technology investments, we view this as an opportune moment and location for the CDC’s launch. Following the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) in the same city last year, this marks another significant investment by Eventus, reinforcing our commitment to expanding expertise and delivering exceptional services to our valued customers.”

The Eventus Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) is purposefully designed to provide an uninterrupted security operation service, ensuring continuous monitoring, detection, prevention, and real-time response to threats 24×7. Leveraging its strategic design and advanced capabilities, the CDC effectively addresses the tailored cybersecurity requirements of our customers. The CDC harnesses the power of the Eventus Security Data Lake (ESDL), serving as a centralized repository for ingesting vast amounts of data from diverse sources and enriched by Eventus Threat Intelligence. The data is correlated using advanced rules and analyzed for effective threat detection and response. The state-of-the-art facility operates with a capacity for 100+ SOC analysts, supported by an expert team of Incident Responders and Threat Hunters.

“The grand unveiling of our Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) has not only captured the interest of our valued customers and partners but has also elicited a positive response and strong support for the initiative. As we embark on this journey, the synergy between our vision and the endorsement from our stakeholders reinforces our confidence in the transformative impact of the CDC in delivering even more robust services and protection in today’s dynamic landscape,” Mr. Sapra further added.

Eventus has established itself as a trusted global managed security services provider, diversifying its portfolio to include dominant cybersecurity services including SOCaaS, Cyber Resilience, Threat Intelligence, and Incident Response. Leveraging unparalleled industry knowledge and advanced technology stack, the company’s primary focus is to ensure customer success. Backed by a dedicated and highly skilled team of cybersecurity experts, Eventus operates 24/7 to cater to a rapidly expanding customer base spanning over 150 enterprises across diverse sectors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Eventus Security

