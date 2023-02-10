Eurotech Unveils BestNet HDMI Extender Over CAT6

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies, the leading provider of audio video solutions, announced the launch of BestNet HDMI extender. The BestNet HDMI extender uses CAT 6 cables instead of HDMI cables to extend HDMI signals to at least 150 metres that breaks the limitation of HDMI transmission’s length, and saves substantial cost for long distance transmission. The BestNet HDMI extender is designed for transmission of high definition audio / video signal and offers solutions for data center control, information distribution, hospitality, retail, educational institutions, corporate training and commercial environments.

The BestNet HDMI extender features a slim compact profile that supports HDMI 1.3 protocol, HDCP 1.2 protocol compliant, supports video input /output: 24 / 50 / 60fs / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 576p / 576i / 480p / 480i and supports multiple audio formats including; DTS-HD/ Dolby-trueHD/ DTS/ Dolby-AC3/ DSD.

Ensuring no loss in quality, the easy to install, plug & play and highly compatible HDMI extender consists of a transmitter and a receiver unit that requires no driver and ideal for use in wide range of applications requiring long distance transmission of high resolution with high quality.

“Designed for flexible installation, the BestNet HDMI extenders are a convenient and economical solution to extend HDMI signals that provides extension of HDMI signals over a single CAT6 cable, providing greater range, scope and installation options,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

