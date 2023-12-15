Eurotech Technologies Unveils BestNet VGA to HDMI Converter

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies announced the addition of BestNet VGA to HDMI converter to its wide range of audio video solutions. The VGA to HDMI converter with Audio, VGA+ 3.5MM AUX expands the VGA video output and changes analog VGA and audio signals to a single HDMI stream with integrated audio without signal loss.

The BestNet VGA to HDMI converter supports multiple resolutions up to 1920×1080@60HZ and with plug and play functionality; no software installation or driver is required to use the converter. With a built-in USB power cable the converter is powered using the USB port and generates the compatible analog to digital conversion signals to board the latest display types and projectors that only support HDMI.

Optimal for home entertainment, boardrooms, educational institutions, hospitality, large training facilities and commercial environments the BestNet VGA to HDMI converter ensures stable and excellent performance while delivering a cost-efficient solution for connecting VGA computer to an HDMI video monitor or projector. The converter provides a compact solution for converting analog audio and video signals into digital HDMI as it supports the most popular resolutions and ensures high compatibility with a wide range of brands.

The compact and light weight design of the BestNet VGA to HDMI converter ensures maximum portability with USB power/audio, and provides convenient access and an economical connectivity solution.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“To accommodate the increasing number of displays and projectors that only support HDMI, the converter is an excellent solution to connect a VGA installed device to a newer HDMI display, while maintaining high-quality video and audio performance,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Eurotech Technologies

