Eurotech Technologies Introduces Digital Video Optical Converter

Eurotech Technologies introduced BestNet digital video optical converter. Designed to meet the most demanding requirements and widely used in the field of video surveillance, the plug and play digital video optical converter delivers transmission and synchronization in real time with high quality video, without any distortion. The BestNet digital optical converter is ideal for intelligent transportation system, high-way & toll station surveillance and industrial closed circuit television surveillance.

Compatible with PAL, NTSC and SECAM video system, the digital video optical converter features card type / independent structure, which is applied to centralize managed 4U framework, while the industry-grade design and modularization makes the equipment reliable and flexible. Both multi-mode and single-mode fiber is supported in simplex formats.

The optical module and core circuit feature standard components delivering greater stability and all optical & electrical interfaces conform to the international standards, which can be applied to different working environments. The built-in power supply and integrated management system helps in monitoring the operating condition of system and the digital video optical converter can automatically, restore the fuse of power supply.

“BestNet digital video optical converter delivers flexibility & agility while maintaining superior video integrity,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. BestNet comprehensive range of surveillance products & fiber solutions enwraps full range of features, capabilities and functionality as enterprises look for high-performance converged solutions; that are easy to manage, reduces costs by speeding up deployment; eliminates cumbersome installation and capitalize on latest in technology.