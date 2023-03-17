Eurotech Technologies Introduces BestNet USB-C Docking Station

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies, the leading provider of audio video solutions, announced the launch of BestNet USB-C Docking Station. Equipped with 100W power delivery, the BestNet USB-C docking station features 13 ports: 2HDMI + VGA + SD/TF + RJ45, Gigabit + USB C PD charging + USB C Data + 3.5mm Audio + 3 USB3.0 + USB2.0. The portable multifunctional USB-C docking station is compatible with a wide range of devices and an ideal companion for new USB-C laptops.

Enhancing workspace’s productivity and efficiency, the versatile and light weight docking station features a slim and compact design and its 2 x 4K-HDMI ports support resolutions up to 3840 x 2160@30Hz. The plug and play solution supports multiple peripherals and delivers stable access to the internet with 1000M Ethernet port (supports 10/100/1000Mbps speeds.) and ultra-fast data transfer with a rate of 5GBPS for 2 x USB 3.0 ports. The device also features SD Card and TF card slot along with 2 extra USB 2.0 ports making it a perfect go-to device.

“Delivering seamless connectivity, the highly versatile BestNet USB-C docking station supports multiple functionalities making it ideal for numerous applications across a wide range of verticals,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech technologies.

BestNet’s comprehensive range of solutions enwraps the full range of features, capabilities and functionality, as enterprises look for high-performance converged solutions; that are easy to manage, reduces costs by speeding up deployment; eliminates cumbersome installation and capitalize on latest technology.

