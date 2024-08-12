Eurotech Technologies Introduces BestNet Floor Standing Network Racks

- Advertisement -

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of IT infrastructure solution and connectivity products announced the availability of next generation BestNet floor standing network racks. Available in a range of size variants, the per-configured network racks are designed to meet the requirements of all network applications and safely houses networking equipments, monitors, key-boards and CPU’s, ensuring complete convenience & flexibility. BestNet floor standing racks are available in sizes from 18U to 42U.

Built with high-quality C.R.C.A steel allowing full assembly; the racks can withstand a maximum load of 500 kg. The floor standing network racks conform to DIN 41494 standards with rugged structure & screw-less appearance and comes with front lockable doors with 5mm thickness and double toughened glass supported by metal trims. The network racks are equipped with engineered cable management solutions to efficiently control the increasing density of cabling along with an air ventilation design with an option for AC cooling fans.

Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“Overcoming the daily challenges of network infrastructure applications, the highly flexible BestNet floor standing racks aim to simplify and optimize today’s IT infrastructure,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. With simple modifications and enhancements, the versatile BestNet floor standing network rack system can be easily configured and tailored as per the requirement, he added.

BestNet floor standing racks are designed for swift assembly and rapid integration at site. The racks ensure physical security and prevent invalid access to critical IT equipment, making it an ideal choice for organizations of all sizes.

