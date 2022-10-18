Eurotech Technologies Introduces BestNet Fiber Media Converters  

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies introduced BestNet fiber media converters. The media converters expand the existing gigabit ethernet network and mediate between a 10/100/1000Base-Tx segment and a 1000Base-FX segment. Designed for large, high speed / bandwidth demanding workgroups that require expansion of the ethernet network, the media converter can extend the conventional 10Mbps ethernet or 1000Mbps up to 20km connectivity per transmitted segment via the fast ethernet fiber-optical line.

The BestNet fiber media converters supports IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3U, IEEE802.3X, IEEE 802.3z/AB, IEEE802.1d and allows the installation of fiber cabling anywhere within a gigabit ethernet network topology by directly connecting to existing devices. Its compact modular design facilitates deployment in a narrow desktop location to save space and provides a cost-efficient way to connect ethernet network to remote devices over a fiber backbone.

Auto-supporting 10Mbps/100Mbps, with interface speed of 100Mbps the media converters are equipped with broadcasting filtration function, automatic recognizing and modifying address with store-and-transmission operational mechanism. Delivering full duplex flow control or half duplex backpressure flow control the advanced electronic integration module ensures stable and excellent performance, while its auto sensing exchange chip, has full functionality of transfer & exchange and guarantees the safety and stability of data transfer.

“Delivering versatile connectivity to existing networks and devices, the BestNet fiber media converters allows users to maximize the usage and performance of legacy equipment and provides a powerful networking solution for campuses, businesses across verticals and other areas requiring network access,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

