Eurotech Technologies Announces BestNet Wireless HDMI Extender

Eurotech Technologies, the leading provider of audio video solutions announced the launch of BestNet wireless HDMI extender. The HDMI extender can wirelessly extend 1080P full HD HDMI signal wirelessly up to 200 meters with minimal range loss and maximum resistance to wireless interference and ideal for both home and business applications.

BestNet wireless HDMI extender offers excellent image processing and dissemination that makes signal transmission smoother and steadier. With its long range, low latency, plug-n-play feature and portable design, the wireless HDMI extender offers an economic and efficient way to extend HDMI signals and supports external remote infrared extension for easy operation. The Wireless HDMI extender can be used with devices with standard HDMI output interfaces, such as DVD, IPTV, CCTV, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, and computers.

The BestNet HDMI wireless extender delivers high-definition video signal resolution up to 1920X1080@60Hz and supports maximum data rate of 6.75 Gbps and maximum pixel clock of 165 MHz. The 5.8G frequency bands helps in stable performance under open / clear and brickwall / glass environment.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

Using H.265 format to compress and decompress the video and to effectively improve the transmission efficiency & ensure playback fluency, the BestNet wireless HDMI extender is HDMI 1.3 compatible and HDCP 1.2 compliant with high bandwidth digital content protection technology. It automatically identifies and configures a variety of display modes and the built-in automatic balance system ensures that the picture is fluent, clear and stable. The built-in ESD electrostatic protection circuit offers a comprehensive security protection system. “The plug-n-play feature and portable design of the HDMI extender serves the wireless transmission needs of a wide range of verticals and delivers excellent video and audio quality,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies

