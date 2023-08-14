Eurotech Introduces BestNet Wireless HDMI Extender

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet wireless HDMI extender. The HDMI extender can wirelessly extend HD audio and video signal up to 200 meters and works on the operating frequency of 5.8G, hence resistant to interference and ideal for both home and business applications.

BestNet wireless HDMI extender offers excellent image processing and transmission capacity, that makes signal transmission more smooth and steady. With its long transmission range, low latency, plug-n-play feature and portable design, the wireless HDMI extender offers an economic and efficient way to extend HDMI signals and supports external remote infrared extension for easy operation.

The wireless HDMI extender delivers resolution up to 1920X1080@60Hz and supports maximum data rate of 6.75 Gbps and maximum pixel clock of 165 MHz. The 5.8G frequency bands help in stable performance under open/clear and brick wall/glass environment.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

Using H.265 format to compress and decompress the video and to effectively improve the transmission efficiency & ensure playback fluency, the BestNet wireless HDMI extender is HDMI 1.3 compatible and HDCP 1.2 compliant with high bandwidth digital content protection technology. It automatically identifies and configures a variety of display modes and the built-in automatic balance system ensures that the picture is fluent, clear and stable. The essential ESD electrostatic protection circuit offers a comprehensive security protection system. “Equipped to serve the wireless transmission needs of a wide range of verticals, the BestNet wireless HDMI extender maintains good signal strength and delivers superior audio/video quality,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.