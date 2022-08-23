Eurotech Introduces BestNet Rack Mount Optical Fiber Interconnecting Units

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies introduced BestNet 19-inch sliding optical fiber interconnection units. BestNet rack mount sliding LIU is suitable for 19″ rack frame, where fiber backbone cable has to be terminated and features an option of sliding for easy maintenance. Slide-out tray can hold 12 adapter panels for 144 port configurations with different adapters like ST, SC, LC, and FC & MTRJ Duplex/Simplex connector varieties.

The BestNet 4U series combination shelves help save time & cost by managing cable resources efficiently. The interconnection units can be deployed to terminate and splice fiber, rearrange cabling quickly and efficiently, while keeping track of the fiber resources. BestNet offers flexible options for high fiber count patch panels, as an efficient fiber management helps save on maintenance and replacement costs.

The 4U sliding LIU utilizes easy glide ball bearing slide rails for smooth pull-out & push in with a positive stop feature. The pre-assembled shelves are sleek 4 unit mounting height and come in multiple configurations featuring, 1.2mm steel sheet for strong housing and high impact resistance splicing tray & cable spool for fiber & pigtail routing.

Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies

“Ideal for maintaining cable integrity, the compact design of the modular enclosure saves space, delivering flexible configuration, efficient fiber management & easy installation,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

The interconnection units are fiber patch panels & cabinet used in interconnecting, cross connecting, or splicing applications in LANs at a premise location. The LIU (optical fiber interconnecting unit) is modular and suitable for optical cable installation, bare fibers splicing & protection, pigtails storage & management.

