Eurotech Introduces BestNet PoE Switches

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of fiber connectivity products, announced the launch of BestNet PoE Switches designed for integration of mission-critical PoE devices in IP security and access control. The BestNet PoE switches has Power over Ethernet injection built-in, which simply connects other network devices to the switch and also detects if they are PoE-compatible and enable power automatically. The switches are built to suit all applications, from low-cost unmanaged edge switches with a few ports, to complex multi-port rack-mounted units with sophisticated management and deliver better experiences for end users and connected devices.

BestNet series of non-network management PoE switches are equipped with 4X10/100M PoE ports + 2X10/100M uplink RJ45 ports, of which 1-4 ports support IEEE 802.3af/at standard PoE power supply. The four IEEE802.at compliant PoE/PSE ports provide up to 30W per port with a full output power of 60W for maximizing power delivery to powered devices.

The BestNet PoE switch is an easy, plug and play non-network management model that requires no configuration and suitable for small and medium enterprises across a wide range of verticals and working environments, where reliable connectivity is needed.

“The PoE switches deliver a convenient and cost-effective solution that unlocks the full potential of the equipment and an ideal choice for wide range of demanding applications and environment’s,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies. The switches minimize cable usage, while enabling users to easily set up, thus saving time and cost, he added.

