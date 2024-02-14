Eurotech introduces BestNet LC to SC Multi-Mode LSZH armored cable

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet LC to SC multi-mode LSZH armored cable. Designed for harsh environments, the armored fiber optic patch cable delivers high optical performance and provides flexible interconnection to optical active and passive components and cross-connects.

The BestNet multimode 62.5 / 125 and 50 / 125 armored patch cable provides 1Gigabit data transfer speeds in high bandwidth application, up to 5 times faster than standard 62.5/125um and 50 / 125um fiber patch cable. Constructed with highest quality components for unmatched durability and reliability the rugged armored patch cables allow optical fiber to be installed in the most hazardous areas. The BestNet armored fiber patch cable is suitable for use in data centers and networks with 10G SC applications.

With OFNR (riser) / OFNP (plenum) and 3.0mm thickness, the BestNet armored fiber patch cable is specifically designed for light to medium duty indoor/outdoor applications. Its rugged shell with steel and kevlar is 10 times stronger than regular fiber optic cable and has a 40% higher rated range of operating temperature. The cables can be deployed directly in harsh environments, without additional tube for protection, saves space, reduces construction cost, and makes maintenance convenient.

Constructed with stainless steel tube & metal braid under outer LSZH jacket making it resistant to high tension and pressure the cable comes in a wide variety of custom lengths and ideal for use in FTTH, LAN, test equipment’s, CATV, fiber optic communication system and optical active components and equipments.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“Designed to meet a wide range of applications, the BestNet armored fiber optic patch cables ensure reliable operation in the most challenging environments,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Eurotech Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.