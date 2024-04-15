Eurotech Introduces BestNet HDMI Matrix Switchers

- Advertisement -

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet HDMI matrix switchers. The matrix switching/control host system features advanced LSI matrix switching technology that provides high performance routing of HDMI signals to multiple displays and delivers seamless switching and scaled resolutions up to 4K.

Built for easy integration, reliable operation, and quick switching, BestNet HDMI matrix switchers are engineered intelligently that helps integrators ensure reliable system operation and compatibility between digital devices. The HDMI matrix switchers offer complete matrix switching ability and can display any input image and corresponding sound on any output that can be realized by manual operation or by programming automatic switching.

Supporting resolution of 1920×1080@60 / 3840×2160@30hz and data rates of 6.25 GHz the BestNet HDMI matrix switcher provides complete system integration in a 2U enclosure, and offers a variety of AV system configurations to serve a wide range of requirements with input and output support video resolutions up to 4K.

Available in a compact design, the highly versatile and fully featured BestNet HDMI matrix switchers support applications requiring several displays and AV system control and suitable for all kinds of TV monitoring systems, and it can be installed in airports, banks, hotels, ports, expressways, factories and conference halls.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“Delivering complete optimization and all core functionalities of a conventional AV system, in a single 2U enclosure, the BestNet HDMI matrix switcher’s offers reliable operation and quick switching along with a variety of AV system configurations,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

