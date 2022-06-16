Eurotech Introduces BestNet Coaxial CCTV Cables

- Advertisement -

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of CCTV surveillance products and solutions, today introduced a wide range of BestNet CCTV cables. Designed for the surveillance industry, BestNet high quality coaxial CCTV cables are equipped to optimize the quality of video signals, ensuring distorting free video transmission, while delivering clear picture over low frequency bandwidth. BestNet CCTV cables are offered in 4+1 and 3+1.

Coaxial cables form the carrier of video signal and the other ‘4 cores’ or ‘3 cores’ form the carriers of power. Coaxial cables are designed to transmit the complete video frequency range with minimum distortion or attenuation, making them an excellent choice for CCTV.

“The versatile and high performance BestNet CCTV cables are ideal for entry-to-middle level applications,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. “The cables address and simplify the security and surveillance needs of users, he added.”

BestNet coaxial cable consists of solid annealed bare copper conductor of electrolytic grade which is insulated with nylon foamed dielectric and comes in aluminium alloy braiding, jacketed with FR PVC.

The impedance of BestNet coaxial cable is 75, which matches the CCTV equipment. This synergy ensures adequate signal strength, assuring no reflection and best picture quality. In CCTV the coaxial cable is of type RG-59 which has highest attenuation compared to RG-6 and RG-11. Hence, it is recommended for use only for distances up to 750 ft. to 1000 ft.

Alloy braiding of 60% coverage ensures complete elimination of EMI/RFI from the video signals and also provides a reduced DC resistance ground path. Jacketing with FR PVC safeguards the coaxial cable and makes it ideal is for all indoor and outdoor applications.

