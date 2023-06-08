Eurotech Announces LC-LC Best Net Fiber Optic Patch Cords

- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies announced a complete selection of LC-LC fiber optic patch cords. Suited for high-speed, highcapacity optical fiber transmission system, the BestNetfiber optic patch cords are available in multimode types, simplex, duplex & multi fiber versions and ideal for use in telecom, optical fiber communication system, optical fiber access networks, Cable TV (CATV), optical fiber test equipment’s and local area networks (LANs).

The RoHS compliant BestNetfiber patch cords feature LC-LC connectors, cable diameter of 0.9mm, 2.0mm, 3.0mm, low insertion loss and high return loss, IEC, TIA / EIA standard compliant, comes in PC, UPC APC polish types, PVC or LSZH jacket material, available in multimode types, simplex, duplex and multi fiber versions and wide range of custom lengths.

Delivering 10 gigabit data transfer speeds in high bandwidth applications and comprehensively covers both single mode and multimode transmission applications the fiber optic patch cords deliver flexible interconnectivity to active equipment and passive optical devices. The high-performance fiber patch cords allow customers to future proof their installations and reduce the total cost of ownership by maintaining compatibility with the existing multimode LAN systems.

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“For greater bandwidths at high data speeds the BestNet LC-LC fiber optic patch cords are optically inspected and tested to bring low insertion and built for a wide range of applications,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

