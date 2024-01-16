- Advertisement - -

Eurotech Technologies introduced BestNet 1×16 HDMI Splitter. The 1×16 HDMI Splitter uses a single HDMI source, accessing to multiple HDMI sinks. It allows one HDMI input to be split to sixteen HDMI displays and works with any ultra HD source, while supporting resolutions up to 4K.

Fully HDMI 1.4 specification compliant, the splitter is applicable to source device and high definition display devices such as; DVDs and HDTVs equipped with HDMI ports or digital ports and are compliant with HDCP protocol. The splitter supports resolutions up to Ultra HD 4K at 60Hz and features an advanced EDID management option, support HDCP 2.2, 3D video format, 8/10/12/36/48 bit deep color as well as high definition audio.

Compatible with DVI using HDMI to DVI adapter, the plug and play HDMI splitters feature fast switching technology, Deep Color, 3DTV pass-through, and loss-less audio formats such as; Dolby, TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio. The BestNet 1×16 HDMI Splitter comes in small form factor and slim metal casing design that ensures overall shielding without signal interference

Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

“Delivering superior video quality, compact, durable and easy to set up and operate, the versatile 1×16 HDMI splitter is a perfect solution for distribution of HDMI signals, making it ideal for a wide range of applications across verticals,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

The high performance HDMI Splitters are ideal for use in multimedia conference halls, retail displays, educational institutions, hospitality industry and any other installations where ultra-high definition AV content from an HDMI source needs to be displayed simultaneously on multi ultra HD displays.

