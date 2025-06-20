ESSENCORE Accelerates India Expansion with Local Manufacturing and Strategic Vision for Semiconductor Leadership

- Advertisement -

ESSENCORE Limited, established in 2014, is on a mission to become the world’s leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a vision to “Change the world,” Essencore leverages cutting-edge technology and diverse product portfolios to empower global competitiveness and innovation.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Kim Chang Ki, Head of Center Sales 2 Center, ESSENCORE shares insights on India’s growth potential, local manufacturing strategy, and future collaborations.

How has ESSENCORE’s journey and expansion in India evolved over time?

ESSENCORE started operations in 2014 from Hong Kong, focusing primarily on global markets. As the demand in Southeast Asia and India grew, we expanded operations with a new office in Shenzhen in 2022. India was our first priority, considering its rising consumption and government support through the ‘Make in India’ initiative. To align with this, we started local manufacturing in India from 2024. It’s just over a year now, and we’re in the process of signing contracts with major Indian PC makers.

What has been your strategy in building manufacturing capabilities in India?

We’ve taken a proactive approach by setting up production lines for DRAM and SSDs. Currently, we’re building and sorting DDR4 modules, while DDR5 sorting will follow soon. Additionally, we are manufacturing SATA SSDs for distribution. The goal is to create a complete ecosystem locally—responding to market needs and supporting Indian partners in strengthening their supply chains.

How do you see India’s potential in the global semiconductor supply chain?

The Indian market might appear small in comparison to China now, but the potential is enormous. In five years, India could be a major global player. The political dynamics between China and the US have opened a new door for India as companies seek alternatives to Chinese manufacturing. India has a strong labor base, efficient communication, and a growing demand for IT infrastructure—everything from PCs to cloud servers is expanding rapidly.

How do India’s EMS companies support your vision?

India has a well-established EMS industry. These companies already have experience in assembling electrical components, and with the right investments in new machinery and training, they are capable of transitioning smoothly into semiconductor assembly and production. Their adaptability is a key advantage for companies like us.

What kind of collaborations is ESSENCORE looking for in India?

We are actively looking for strategic partnerships with Indian PC makers and system integrators. The idea is to create synergy—where we provide high-quality DRAM and SSDs, and our partners build the systems. This collaboration will help us strengthen the supply chain and boost local production capabilities.

What kind of warranty support does ESSENCORE offer for its products?

We stand by the quality of our products. Our DRAM modules and SSDs come with warranties ranging from one to three years depending on the product line and customer requirements. Some products even carry a lifetime warranty, ensuring complete peace of mind for our customers.

What’s your vision for ESSENCORE in India in the coming years?

We aim to become a foundational part of India’s semiconductor landscape. As more global brands explore manufacturing in India, we see ourselves as a first mover, driving change and contributing to the country’s growth story in the electronics and IT sector.

