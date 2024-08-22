Esri India’s User Conference Set to Unveil – How We Can Map a Better Future Using GIS

- Advertisement -

Esri India, the country’s leading Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider, announced the latest edition of its flagship conference, The Esri India User Conference (UC), to be held on 5th & 6th September in Delhi, 10th September in Hyderabad and 12th September in Kolkata. The theme of the conference is ‘GIS — Mapping a Better Future’. As India’s largest GIS conference, Esri India UC will bring together GIS professionals, thought leaders, influencers, and key figures from the geospatial industry.

At the Esri India User Conference, organizations from across the country will demonstrate how GIS technology can fortify national resilience by improving preparedness, reinforcing infrastructure, advancing public health, and empowering communities to navigate environmental challenges. The event, through powerful keynote sessions, engaging technical workshops and demos, enriching paper presentations, and a vibrant exhibition area will address how GIS, in convergence with emerging technologies such as digital twins, artificial intelligence, and IoT, is playing a vital role in solving the pressing social and business challenges the country is facing today. The collective insights gathered will allow us to holistically understand interconnected challenges through advanced visualization and analysis, enabling the creation of solutions for critical social, business, and environmental issues.

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, “GIS serves as a crucial enabler of the future we all want to see. With GIS technology, we can unravel complex issues such as climate change, sustainability, and social inequity—and thereby discover where to take action. Fortunately, today organizations are rapidly welcoming GIS to enhance every sphere of their lives. From infrastructure development to enabling rightful/responsible use of utilities, communities are transforming themselves by adopting a geographic approach. The Esri India User Conference is an empowering opportunity to stay connected to the vibrant and innovative GIS industry; and as the GIS community connects here, we strive to create a robust GIS ecosystem, that powers business decisions, supports government operations, and creates a better world.”

The Esri India User Conference will feature a wide array of insightful discussions, including dynamic plenary sessions, focused tracks on the developments in ArcGIS technology, and user presentations showcasing the latest innovations and best practices in GIS technology adoption.

