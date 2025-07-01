Esri India Bets Big on GeoAI – Announces INR 150+ Crores Investment in New Competency Center for GIS and AI

- Advertisement -

Esri India Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), announced the opening of a GIS & AI Competency Center at a new facility in Noida. Esri India will invest more than INR 150 crores over the next 5 years. This strategic investment aims to foster the broader adoption of AI in GIS applications. Building on Esri India’s leadership in the GIS domain, the new center will serve as a dynamic catalyst for the company’s focus on GeoAI offerings and empowering customers to enhance their GIS and GeoAI capabilities.

As part of this investment, Esri India will expand its team of AI specialists, data scientists, GIS experts, and industry domain professionals. This growing pool of specialized talent will focus on developing advanced AI-powered geospatial solutions that address increasingly complex challenges faced by GIS users.

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, “The convergence of AI and geospatial intelligence is defining novel innovations in GIS applications. On one hand, Esri’s GIS technology is evolving faster than ever before, with numerous new functionalities and configurable applications. On the other hand, innovations in AI are emerging at a very fast pace. The speed of change is so high that without strategic investments, it will not be possible to lead the transformative use of AI in GIS applications. The engineers at this new GIS and AI Competency Centre will focus on the integration of AI into spatial analysis, enabling customers to extract richer insights from complex geospatial data, automate routine processes, and make faster, more informed decisions.”

As data volumes explode and new challenges emerge, the ability to quickly extract actionable insights has become critical. AI is playing a transformative role in this new landscape, enabling organizations to process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, predict trends, and automate decision-making at a scale that was previously impossible.

Esri India has successfully supported GIS applications with AI in land management, asset management, object identification from imagery, video analytics, etc., for its users in India.

Esri India is also strengthening its partnerships with academic institutions and research organizations to build local AI talent and foster innovation in GeoAI. The company intends to release AI-ready datasets, train models with Indian data, and build competency to support the growing demand for AI-powered GIS applications.

