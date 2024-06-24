Esri India and IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation Join Hands to Accelerate Geospatial Innovation

- Advertisement -

Esri India, the leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions, and IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation (IITTNiF), a not-for-profit organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a ‘Center of Competence’ for innovation and advance learning with geospatial technologies at IIT Tirupati.

The ‘Center of Competence’ will serve as a hub for learning, research, and development in geospatial technologies, encouraging geospatial thinking in students, faculties, startups, and working professionals by offering access to cutting-edge software, resources, and expert-led knowledge sessions. Additionally, capacity-building programs in the domains of GIS, AI/ML, Data Science, Data Analytics, and more will be conducted. These programs will help the students explore the latest trends in these technologies and learn how to apply them to solve real-world challenges, thereby making them ready for promising careers in the geospatial arena. Equipped with this knowledge and skills, they will be able to contribute impactfully towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Esri India will also provide technical guidance to IITTNiF in its academic programs while supporting the curriculum development for new courses and the enhancement of existing ones. This will also enrich the learning experience of the students.

Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati said, “We are thrilled to partner with Esri India to establish this Center of Competence at IIT Tirupati. This collaboration will provide students, startups, and industry professionals with unparalleled access to cutting-edge geospatial technologies and resources. It will enable them to stay at the forefront of innovation, develop practical solutions for real-world challenges, and contribute significantly to the geospatial ecosystem. By offering specialized training programs and facilitating industry-academia interactions, we aim to nurture a generation of geospatial professionals who are well-equipped to drive technological advancements and economic growth.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, “Our collaboration with IIT Tirupati through the ‘Center of Competence’ marks a transformative step towards nurturing the next generation of geospatial professionals. The use of geospatial technologies, supported by a conducive policy environment, has been on an upward trend for the last few years. Availability of geospatial data from earth observation systems like satellites and drones, use of advanced location-based analytics, integration of AI/ML with GIS, and higher computing power are some of the key drivers for the growth. This initiative will empower students and professionals alike with cutting-edge GIS expertise, fostering groundbreaking innovations across diverse sectors. Given that spatial data analysis is indispensable for achieving effective outcomes in nearly every industry, the knowledge and skills gained at the Center will unlock a myriad of career opportunities for the learners. This partnership signifies our commitment to cultivating a highly skilled geospatial workforce poised to shape the future.”

