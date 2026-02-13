Esports World Cup Foundation Announces First Eight of 16 Games for the Inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026

- Advertisement -

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has confirmed eight of the 16 competitive game titles for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition, set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2-29, 2026.

The ENC introduces national team representation to the global esports calendar in a structured, recurring format, enabling players to compete under their national flag and offering fans an opportunity to connect with elite esports through national identity.

The confirmed titles are: Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Trackmania. These titles reflect a diverse competitive esports ecosystem, spanning historic strategy, tactical shooters, fighting games, mobile titles, world-class sports simulations, and precision racing format.

Across just these titles alone, thousands of players across the world enter qualification pathways for the ENC 2026 main event over the coming months, competing for the opportunity to represent their nation on the global esports stage. These eight titles represent the Esports World Cup Foundation’s commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive ecosystem that fuels national fandom, inspires a new generation of heroes, and accelerates the long-term future of the industry:

Featuring 128 players, the Chess tournament at ENC 2026 (November 2-8) stands as one of the largest international Chess tournaments ever, and will give an unprecedented number of nations the chance to reach new levels as the game continues to evolve as an esport.

Showcasing elite skill and competition, Counter-Strike 2 at ENC 2026 (November 10-15) will be bolstered by a historic open qualification program featuring more than 15,000 players across 3,000 teams; the largest ever in the game's two-decade long history.

A cornerstone of global esports, Dota 2 at ENC 2026 (November 2-8) will bring elite team competition shaped by international LAN play, with 32 national teams qualifying through rankings, regional qualifiers, and wildcard entries to compete in the main event.

One of the world's marquee sports sims, EA SPORTS FC at ENC 2026 (November 17-22) will feature 128 players competing for their nations in Riyadh. Qualification combines open in-game pathways, regional qualifiers, and direct invites via the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Rankings, ensuring global representation.

An elite fighting game from an iconic franchise, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves at ENC 2026 (November 12-15) will feature 32 players, each representing their nation, competing in a new format designed to support emerging talent and expand national representation within the competitive fighting game community.

A global pillar of both the mobile and MOBA ecosystems, Honor of Kings at ENC 2026 (November 24-29) will feature 24 elite national teams selected through a combination of the ENC National Team Ranking and rigorous regional qualifiers, culminating in a single-elimination playoff bracket to crown the world champion.

One of the world's most widely played esports titles, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at ENC 2026 (November 23-29) will feature 32 national teams competing for a Gold medal in Riyadh through a round-robin group stage and a single-elimination playoff during the closing week of the event.

Concluding the first wave of announced game titles, Trackmania at ENC 2026 (November 19-22) will introduce high-speed precision and global accessibility to the event, with 32 national representatives competing in in the sport's signature 1v1v1v1 Cup Mode.

Eight additional game titles will be confirmed in the coming weeks, completing the 16-game competition programme for the inaugural edition.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EWCF

