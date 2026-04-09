Esports Nations Cup confirms 16 titles for inaugural edition; over 100,000 qualifier participants across 100 nations and territories including India to compete

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Esports Foundation (EF) confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to 29, 2026. More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory at the global stage.

The ENC 2026 edition will feature 16 game titles, reflecting the diversity of the global esports: Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG MOBILE, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and VALORANT.

NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in gaming, esports, and youth entertainment, has been selected as India’s National Team Partner for the prestigious tournament. The company will lead the nationwide qualifiers, spearhead team formation, mobilize grassroots and competitive communities, support coaches across game titles, and coordinate with publishers, clubs, and ecosystem stakeholders to establish the pathways needed for Indian players to represent the country on the global stage.

Mr. Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at the Esports Foundation

“The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn’t built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint,” said Mr. Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at the Esports Foundation. “No single game can do that – different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open. The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we’re creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world.”

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organize their teams, develop talent pathways and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a structured framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The ENC is backed by a $45 million (approximately INR 416 crore) funding commitment, including a $20 million (approximately INR 185 crore) prize pool paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. With equal pay per player and coach for the same finishing position, first place awards $50,000 (approximately INR 46 lakh) per player, with $30,000 (approximately INR 28 lakh) for second place and $15,000 (approximately INR 14 lakh) for third place, ensuring a consistent and transparent prize structure across the competition.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com, and follow ENC on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and follow the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ENC

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