Esports Makes Historic Debut at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024

In a landmark move for Indian esports, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the inclusion of esports as a demo event in the prestigious Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has incorporated Skyesports as the Principal Technical Partner along with Esports Association of Tamil Nadu and Thamizh Esports Association to launch the initiative.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy Games is a flagship sports initiative aimed at promoting and nurturing grassroots talent across various sports. The inclusion of esports reflects the Tamil Nadu Government’s commitment to embracing the evolving trend in sports on the back of the inclusion of esports in the Asian Games, and the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to introduce a standalone Olympic Esports Games in 2025.

“We are thrilled to witness the debut of e-sports as a demo event at this year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy. This groundbreaking inclusion reflects Tamil Nadu’s forward-thinking approach to sports and youth engagement. Esports has rapidly grown in popularity around the globe and by introducing it in the Chief Minister’s Trophy as a demo sport, Tamil Nadu is taking a major step toward recognising and nurturing diverse athletic talents, both in traditional sports and emerging digital platforms,” said the Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

Eight Skill-Based Games to Be Part of The Esports Test Event In The Tamil Nadu CM Trophy 2025, Engaging More Than 1.5 Million Gamers

The eight games set to be a part of the Tamil Nadu CM Trophy are as follows:

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Pokemon UNITE

Real Cricket 2024

EA FC 2024

NBA 2K25

eChess

Street Fighter 6

F1 2024

The selected games span a diverse range of titles, catering to mobile, PC, and console gamers. Registrations are now open to all eligible gamers in Tamil Nadu. The competition kicks off with online qualifiers, where participants will vie for a spot in the grand finale. Skyesports along with Esports Association of Tamil Nadu and Thamizh Esports Association will manage the entire event, culminating in an exciting on-ground finale in Chennai on October 20, bringing together the top players from each category for a thrilling conclusion.

“Esports is already part of the Asian Games and will soon be getting a standalone event by the IOC. In line with these evolving trends, we are introducing esports as a test event this year, and plan to make it an official part of the Tamil Nadu CM Trophy in 2025,” said the Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The Tamil Nadu State Government aims to engage 1.5 million gamers and esports enthusiasts through participation and viewership. Additionally, it aims to bring an active participation of more than 100,000 gamers through the open-for-all qualifiers.

