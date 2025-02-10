Esports joins traditional sports in Sports Ministry’s cash rewards for medalists, reactions from industry stakeholders on monumental step

- Advertisement -

In a landmark move, esports has been added to the list of sports eligible for cash incentives for medal winners from world and continental championships. Included in the Sports Ministry’s list of 51 sports, this recognition not only affirms esports as a legitimate sport in India but also signals a major shift in public perception.

Official link of the announcement – Revision of Scheme of Cash Awards to Medal Winners In International Sports Events and their Coaches-reg.



This development follows the inclusion of esports as an official medal sport at the Asian Games in 2023, where India competed in four titles: League of Legends, DOTA 2, Street Fighter V, and EAFC. With esports set to make its debut in the Olympics in 2025, during the inaugural Olympics Esports Games, this inclusion further solidifies its status in India, placing it on par with traditional sports.



The Government of India has consistently shown its commitment to video gaming esports. In a recent speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi further emphasised the importance of gaming, encouraging India’s youth to strive to make the country the global capital of creative gaming.

In regard to this development, please find below the quotes of key stakeholders from the nation’s esports and video gaming industry:

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

1. Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said,“Esports being made eligible for cash incentives is a small but significant step toward its recognition as a mainstream sport. At NODWIN Gaming, we have long advocated that esports and traditional sports share fundamental elements – hand-eye coordination, reflexes, strategic thinking, multi-tasking, and mental resilience. Just like cricket or football, esports demands rigorous training, discipline, communication and teamwork, fueled by a passionate fan base. As technology continues to shape competitive landscapes, the parallels between sports and esports will only grow stronger, further uniting players and audiences worldwide.”

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL Esports

2. Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL Esports said, “The inclusion of esports in the sports ministry’s cash incentive program marks a significant milestone for our industry. This move not only validates the dedication of our players but also unlocks new opportunities for growth, investment and talent development. The future of competitive gaming in India just got a whole lot brighter.”

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

3. Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India said, “The inclusion of esports in the Sports Ministry’s cash incentive scheme is a strong validation of esports as a legitimate sport in India. More than just the cash rewards, the bigger achievement for the industry is esports being consistently categorised alongside traditional sports. This recognition not only reassures aspiring gamers, parents, and stakeholders that esports is backed by the government as a competitive discipline but also paves the way for structured career paths and long-term professional opportunities.



One of the challenges in India’s esports ecosystem has been teams often disbanding after major tournaments. This move will help address that by encouraging team cohesion, cultivating a more sustainable esports culture, and fostering a stable competitive environment. We believe more Indian gamers will aspire to represent the country on the global stage and bring home medals in the upcoming Olympics, Asian Games, and other international championships.”

Mr. Mikhail Bhuta, Co-Founder & Tech Lead, Dirtcube Interactive LLP

4. Mr. Mikhail Bhuta, Co-Founder & Tech Lead, Dirtcube Interactive LLP who recently launched India’s first-of-its-kind backend platform Specter said, “This acknowledgement marks a pivotal moment for esports in India, shifting public perception and encouraging broader acceptance and participation in the new-age sporting discipline. By extending rewards to both athletes and their coaches, it paves the way for the emergence of professional coaching in esports, unlocking long-term career opportunities. The growth of esports and gaming will also have positive spillover effects on related sectors such as game development, digital design, software engineering, and content creation. This not only strengthens the esports ecosystem but also opens up new avenues for innovation, benefiting both established companies and startups like ours, and driving further growth across the industry.”

Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Chief Revenue Officer, Max Level

5. Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Chief Revenue Officer, Max Level said, “The inclusion of esports in the sports ministry’s cash incentive program is not just a boost for players but a significant milestone for the entire esports industry. This move reinforces esports as a structured, high-growth sector, attracting further investment, brand partnerships, and institutional support. With a rapidly expanding audience and an engaged community, esports is evolving into a mainstream entertainment and sporting industry. At Max Level, we’ve seen firsthand how brands are increasingly recognizing the value of esports, and this decision will further accelerate industry growth by making esports a more credible and lucrative space for players, organizations, and sponsors alike.”

