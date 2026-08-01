Esports Foundation and adidas Announce Landmark Partnership to Outfit Every Team at the Inaugural Esports Nations Cup

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The Esports Foundation (EF) and adidas made sports history, announcing a landmark partnership that will see the sportswear company outfit every national team at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC), the first nation-based esports event of its scale, set to debut November 2, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The partnership directly supports the ongoing convergence of esports, culture, entertainment and sports, creating a defining moment for the esports industry and the global sport landscape.

As Official Kit Partner and a Global Partner of ENC, adidas will design and produce custom competition apparel for the more than 100 participating countries and territories, with each delegation – including 2,000 athletes and coaches – receiving uniquely tailored jerseys and tracksuits that reflect their national identity while celebrating the global spirit of esports competition. National team jerseys will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Mr. Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer, Esports Foundation

“National team jerseys carry identity, pride and the ambition of an entire country or territory,” said Mr. Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer, Esports Foundation. “By partnering with adidas, one of the most iconic brands in global sport, we are giving esports athletes the opportunity to represent their nations on the world stage with the same sense of meaning and prestige seen across traditional sport. This partnership will help the Esports Nations Cup create powerful national moments and inspire a new generation of players and fans.”

Mr. Phillip Waller, adidas SVP Brand Development

“At adidas, we’ve spent decades outfitting athletes at the world’s biggest sporting events, and we understand the role a jersey plays in identity, belonging and competition,” said Mr. Phillip Waller, adidas SVP Brand Development. “The Esports Nations Cup gives us the opportunity to bring that experience into esports at a global scale.”

The Esports Nations Cup introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organize their teams, develop talent pathways, and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The Esports Foundation has worked to establish the global structure of the ENC through the appointment of Official National Team Partners, National Team Managers, and more than 700 national team coaches across 100 countries and territories. Drawn from over 90 leading esports organizations, the coaches oversee player selection and team development across the world’s top esports titles, helping bring the first large-scale national team ecosystem in esports to life ahead of the event in Riyadh.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EWC

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