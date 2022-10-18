ESET to bring its unique cybersecurity solutions to large corporations via a new business unit

- Advertisement - -

ESET announces a new strategic thrust to reshape the company’s diverse digital security offerings and go-to-market model for fast-growing corporate clients.



Via 30 years on the cybersecurity market, industry-leading threat research and consistent product innovation – delivered throughout both the pandemic and the outbreak of war in neighboring Ukraine – ESET is well positioned to engage with and support large corporations’ increased need for security awareness and resilience, and the management of ever-increasing technology and business model complexities.



The newly established division, called ESET Corporate Solutions, will extend the delivery of its proven products and services with comprehensive solutions tailored to the specific needs of these clients and their industries. Leveraging ESET’s zero trust-enhancing security technologies and its undisputed research leadership, corporate clients are provided a new option to work closely with a strong, independent, European cybersecurity vendor.

“The segment including the largest companies and organizations is one of the fastest growing in digital security. Events in recent years, such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have further increased the need for these organizations to strengthen their cyber resilience. As we aspire to play a significant role in this segment, we have decided to create an entirely new division focused on this type of customer. We believe that in the next five to ten years, this division can create opportunities in this new market with annual revenues of hundreds of millions of euros per year,” explains Richard Marko, CEO of ESET, about the decision.



The ESET Corporate Solutions division will extend service delivery beyond our award-winning endpoint security suite to ensure large clients can tap into our unique threat intelligence – especially on threats spilling over from the current conflict –highly configurable XDR solutions, and our mature security services offer, including managed detection and response (MDR).



While these advanced capabilities have become cornerstones of security practice for large organizations, they present continuing growth challenges, requiring organizations to gain new skill sets, cybersecurity experts, and institutional resilience, all of which can be facilitated by a quality security vendor. Through its 13 globally distributed R&D sites, worldwide support centers, global threat telemetry monitoring of over 110+ million users, extensive language support, and diverse product and service portfolio, ESET announces its fully fledged arrival to the bespoke solutions marketspace.

“I am excited to join ESET and to work alongside these motivated and passionate professionals in the fast-changing and consistently growing cybersecurity industry. I’ve always had a lot of respect and admiration for ESET’s growth story and its owners. I believe that ESET’s European roots and fully transparent private ownership combined with ESET’s unique product and research capabilities have great potential to deliver a unique and differentiating value proposition for our corporate clients, with ESET becoming their trusted guide and protector in the cyber maze of threats,” says Peter Skodny.

“I believe Peter is an excellent fit for this new opportunity, and that he is the right leader to work in cooperation with the other exceptional people that we are putting together. I look forward to our cooperation and for his help in adding a new dimension to ESET’s more than 30 years of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” says Marko.

