ESET Powers India’s Cyber Future with Next-Gen Security Innovations

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

India’s digital economy is on track to cross USD 1 trillion by 2030, making cybersecurity a cornerstone for trust, safety, and resilience. Recognizing this, ESET, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced its strategic focus on India as one of its most important markets in 2025, with an ambitious vision of achieving strong double-digit growth.

The company is set to expand investments in its channel ecosystem, with enhanced training, enablement programs, and a wider range of cybersecurity offerings—including cybersecurity services and awareness training—to support India’s growing needs.

“With India’s digital economy expanding at an unprecedented pace, cybersecurity has never been more critical. Last year alone, the country reported losses of over ₹23,000 crore to cybercrime. ESET is committed to empowering enterprises, SMBs, and individuals with smarter, stronger protection,” the company stated.

ESET at a Glance

Protects over one billion internet users globally.

Established in 1992 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Strong global partnerships with leading Silicon Valley companies, ISPs, Telcos, and MSPs.

Combines the power of AI and human expertise to deliver effective cybersecurity solutions.

ESET PROTECT: Smarter, Faster, Stronger

ESET has unveiled new updates to its award-winning, cloud-first XDR platform—ESET PROTECT—designed to keep businesses ahead of evolving threats:

Ransomware Remediation (RR): A proprietary next-gen feature that prevents and remediates ransomware attacks swiftly.

A proprietary next-gen feature that prevents and remediates ransomware attacks swiftly. ESET Cloud Office Security (ECOS): Enhanced with anti-spoofing capabilities to stop email impersonation and data theft.

Enhanced with anti-spoofing capabilities to stop email impersonation and data theft. ESET AI Advisor: A generative AI-powered assistant that integrates into SOC operations, offering advanced threat analysis and support for security analysts.

With its strong technology foundation and local market focus, ESET aims to power India’s cyber future by delivering protection that is smarter, faster, and stronger.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ESET

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 90