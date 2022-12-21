ESET Named Champion in Canalys Global Security Leadership Matrix 2022

- Advertisement - -

ESET, a global leader in digital security, announces Champion placement in the Canalys Global Security Leadership Matrix 2022. Canalys is a leading global technology market analyst firm providing an overall assessment of the leading cybersecurity vendors with established channel programs. ESET’s sustained revenue growth, including a 30% increase in the MSP segment, combined with its quality of account management and overall ease of doing business have maintained high ratings among their partners.

ESET’s Partner Program focuses on establishing long-term engagement, which helped maintain high feedback ratings from its partners. ESET’s network now consists of more than 10,000 MSPs and 24,000 resellers, and MSPs remain a core part of ESET’s strategy. The company has strengthened its proposition by enabling MSPs to offer XDR solutions, including ESET Inspect and ESET Inspect Cloud, previously only available to enterprise accounts.

Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET.

For more than 30 years, ESET has continued to invest heavily in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers’ endpoints and systems, by both known and never-before-seen threats. “Our objective is to provide the digital security that keeps an organization’s systems working smoothly and securely,” said Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET. “We believe, that we offer our Partners access to the most densely multi-layered technology there is, allowing them to focus on what matters most to them – their own business’ progress.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.