ESET at the Heart of European Digital Security

ESET is in the privileged position of being an EU-based IT company on the global stage. This global outlook coupled with the shared values of Europe has enabled us to operate successfully in the global digital security space – one that is based on trust. During this defining historical moment, the war in Ukraine, paying lip service to values, such as reliability and integrity, simply won’t cut it.

Fortunately, when core values underpin the foundations of an institution (be it a company or even a political entity), the resultsare stronger. Looking back more than 30 years ago to ESET’s origins may now lead us to ask a timely question: “Has the road embarked uponby ESET, far from traditional global IT hubs and without the benefit of public shareholder capital, uniquely prepared us for this moment?”



A unique European vision of digital security: With its headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia– ­ ­ ­ a member of the EU since 2004 –ESET is the first Slovak company, and one of the first IT security companies, to be awarded the “Cybersecurity Made in Europe” label by the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO). The label recognizes a company’s capabilities and commitment to protecting citizens, businesses and government bodies from cyberthreats. It also underscores the quality and values of the security vendors that meet the criteria.

At the EU member state level, ESET Deutschland has been awarded the “IT Security Made in Europe” trust seal by TeleTrust, Germany’s largest IT security association. ESET, a digital security pioneer and the largest EU-based IT security provider, joined the initiative by signing the voluntary declaration of conformity underlining its commitment to EU data protection and providing trusted IT security technologies.

The TeleTrust “IT Security Made in Europe” label states that, in order for a company to be considered, the company must offer trustworthy IT security solutions that do not contain any hidden access (no “backdoors”). In addition, the company’s cybersecurity research and development must take place in the EU and the company must meet the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Bridge to a forward-looking Europe: Labels and awards are only as good as demonstrated effort; that applies to individuals, groups, companies and unions. For over 30 years, ESET has been working to ensure that internet users, and their social, scientific and technological progress, are protected in an increasingly digital world. At an EU level, ESET has built partnerships between the public and private sectors, drawing upon the expertise of both. This has extended to research cooperation with major European projects in the sciences and collaboration with security organizations tasked with protecting the digital world.



To mention a few, ESET has conducted extensive research on malware like Kobalos and Windigo in collaboration with continental scientific and research bodies and has also assisted law enforcement, for example, via Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre, with global disruptions and takedowns of major botnet operations. On top of that, ESET is a proud protector of several hundred government and public bodies in Europe, making it an integral part of the continent’s digital progress.

ESET has a unique place in providing digital security across the continent, even having the largest market share in Ukraine. This helps deliver precise telemetry on malware affecting the region and increases protection for customers globally. On the malware research and product R&D side, our position facilitates deep capabilities and allows the company to fight against cybercrime and cyber-aggression globally, even in the most difficult of times.

