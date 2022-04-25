ESET Adds a Cloud-Delivered, XDR Enabling Component into its Business Product Portfolio

- Advertisement -

ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announces a refresh of its line of business products and the arrival of ESET Inspect Cloud to help businesses in India to prevent cybercriminals from playing havoc with their networks. The solution, formerly called ESET Enterprise Inspector, is now available from the cloud and offers powerful threat detection and response for protection beyond the endpoint. In addition, the ESET PROTECT platform has undergone a host of changes to assist IT admins in managing the security risks in their environments with significant evolution to several of ESET’s endpoint solutions for Windows, macOS, and Android.

Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific and Japan, ESET.

“We are excited to launch the ESET Inspect Cloud and the updated ESET PROTECT platform which will allow Indian businesses to enhance the protection of their IT infrastructure and data in an evolving threat landscape,” said Mr. Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan at ESET. “ESET constantly ensures that we stay ahead of the curve in the fight against cyber criminals. Our customers will also benefit from safety in numbers as when a threat is identified, ESET’s systems worldwide are immediately primed to search out similar threats. As Indian businesses continue to digitally transform, they will need to ensure that their assets are secure against cyber threats at the same time. This is extremely vital, given that India was among the top three most-affected countries by cyberattacks in Asia in 2021.”

“Besides, the ESET PROTECT platform offers great flexibility to customers as they can choose to deploy our solutions either on premise or the cloud depending on their business needs, such as hybrid working arrangements. By adding ESET Inspect Cloud, users can also increase the visibility into the network as well as quickly analyze and remediate any security issue,” added Parvinder.

