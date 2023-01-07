eSec Forte launches Made-in-India Forensic Workstation ‘DRONA’ Series and Signal Blocker Faraday Bags

- Advertisement - -

India’s leading Cyber Security and Digital Forensics company, eSec Forte Technologies, has announced the launch of the forensic workstation DRONA Series and Signal Blocker Faraday Bags. While the former is a high-end Forensic workstation series developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the latter aiming to shield electronic devices has been designed and developed under the Make-in-India Initiative. With these new products, eSec Forte has further strengthened its position as a leading cyber security organisation in the world with a dynamic portfolio of products and services.

Signal Blocker Faraday Bags

DRONA series is available in three different standard configurations – Series I (Basic), Series P (Medium), and X (High-end). Some prominent features of the product include its biometric-based authorisation, persistent memory, integrated webcam, and redundant power supply. DRONA also offers an advanced CPU cooling system, extended cabinet, and Read/Write bays for delivering powerful performance.

Speaking on occasion, Lt Col (Dr.) Santosh Khadsare (Retd.), VP-Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) said, “DRONA forensic workstation is specifically developed to handle the needs for accurate analysis, long-term durability, and high-reliability needs of the clients. The workstation has integrated customised bays and thanks to its heavy-duty chassis and air/liquid cooling system, it’s capable of offering superlative performance.”

“Our products are fully customizable and upgradeable. Drona has Intel and AMD-based processor capabilities, integrated write blocker Tableau, and 6-8 cooling fans,” He added, “The internal parts of the workstation are partially made of Aluminum and Mild Steel so as to better dissipate heat and keep the system cool. Since ours is an Indigenous Made in India product so our after-sale service would be quicker than other players in the market.”

Kunal Bajaj, Chief Business Officer at eSec Forte

The second product launched by eSec Forte is Faraday Bags which offer excellent shielding capacity for electronic devices and hold prominence in sectors such as law enforcement, forensic investigators, and armed services. Giving the details about Faraday Bags, Kunal Bajaj, Chief Business Officer at eSec Forte, said, “Faraday Bags are high quality, durable bags designed to shield electronic devices such as Laptops, Mobile phones and Tablets from RF signals, EMI, EMR, and EMF radiation, and EMP protection. These also have the Capability to block Bluetooth, cell signals including 5G networks, GPS, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz), and radio signals from low MHz up to 40GHz. These Bags are uniquely serialized for asset tracking and maintaining the chain of custody of evidence.”

