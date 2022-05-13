ESDS Software to Roll Out Updated Product eNlight 360 ˚ and Managed Service Solutions

- Advertisement -

ESDS Software Solution Limited, amongst India’s leading, managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider introduces the technologically upgraded version of their most indigenous and unique cloud orchestrator offerings, eNlight 360˚ – and a new and improved version of their Managed Service Solutions. The Nashik based IT firm is committed to innovation and focused on creating more niche and cost-effective technology products and solutions in the cloud industry. The demand for cloud technology has encouraged their cloud experts team to upgrade their finest products and services.

ESDS offers a comprehensive range of business solutions and a “one-stop-shop” for their customer’s cloud adoption requirements. Enduring the said qualities ESDS’s eNlight 360˚ offers a Hybrid Cloud Orchestration Management, with a complete Data Center Management Suite which makes it a unique offering in the present cloud-technology market. This next-generation technology supports multi hypervisor, that can be set up at a user’s premise, thus giving customers security of a Private Cloud and scalability like a Public Cloud. eNlight 360˚ also provides additional features such as Remote Console Access where an admin can give console access to the device without sharing their password and Showback & Chargeback feature that extracts resource utilization statistics in monetary terms to keep a track of the ROI. eNlight 360˚ also has a Cloud Advisor, that scans and recommends changes in the user’s resources and simultaneously evaluates resource utilization and recommend optimization possibilities. These unique features make eNlight 360 ̊a resourceful partner rather than just a product.

Along with eNlight 360˚, ESDS has also upgraded their Managed Services portfolio, which includes a diverse range of services to the customers, to compliment day-to-day data management of IT services and cloud migration. This complete service solution offers 24×7 IT support, migration services, database administration services, SAP Basis, SAP HANA administration, security operations center (SOC) services, and business continuity planning. This one-stop-shop package provides customers hassle free solution.

Along with other indigenous products and services, ESDS also has a vertically auto-scalable cloud platform which is patented in the USA and the UK. Through the support of this patented technology ESDS’s one-stop-shop offerings have been able to efficiently perform and deliver results for their customers. The Cloud and data center industry has witnessed a positive uptick in the growth chart and it seems to be only going further up from here. To ensure continuous growth and levelling up the game, ESDS has introduced these upgrades. With these new versions, ESDS looks forward to serving their customers and creating more disruptive technology innovations.

