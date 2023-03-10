ESDS Software Solution Recognized as a Great Workplace for the 7th Time by Great Place to Work Institute India

- Advertisement - -

ESDS Software Solution Limited, a leading provider of innovative cloud computing and data center solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a great place to work by the Great Place to Work Institute (India) for the 7th time. This prestigious award recognizes companies that have created a positive and productive work environment for their employees, and ESDS is honored to receive this recognition once again.

The Great Place to Work® Institute (India) is a renowned global organization that specializes in developing and identifying high-performing workplace cultures built on trust. By leveraging data-driven insights, the institute supports organizations in measuring, benchmarking, and enhancing their workplace culture and employee engagement.

ESDS has always placed a high value on its employees, and this recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment. ESDS recognizes that its employees are the driving force behind its success, and as such, has fostered a work culture that prioritizes collaboration, creativity, and innovation.

“Being recognized as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute (India)® for the 7th time is a great honor for ESDS. We at ESDS are committed to providing a positive and productive work environment for our employees, and this recognition validates our efforts to create a workplace culture that fosters collaboration, creativity, and innovation,” said Piyush Somani, the MD and Chairman of ESDS.

“ESDS places great importance on various factors such as culture, diversity, inclusion, employee engagement, well-being, and talent management, understanding that these elements are crucial for building and maintaining a thriving organization. I am proud that ESDS has been recognized as a great place to work for the seventh time; this only motivates us to continue prioritizing our employees and their growth as we strive for excellence in everything we do,” said Komal Somani, Whole Time Director and CHRO of ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

ESDS’s dedication to its workforce is evident through its policies and practices that promote work-life balance, employee engagement, and professional growth. The company provides comprehensive health benefits, flexible work arrangements, and opportunities for professional development and advancement. With a diverse and inclusive workforce that values individual contributions and fosters teamwork, the IT firm aims towards greater success. The company’s innovative culture and customer-centric approach have established it as a leading provider of cloud computing and data center solutions in India and beyond.

