Esconet Offers Cutting-Edge Customized Infrastructure Solutions with Cybersecurity and AI

- Advertisement -

Esconet Technologies Limited, a leading system integrator in the IT infrastructure, cloud computing, managed services, and data security sectors. In a recent interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sunil Agrawal, Director, Esconet Technologies, shares his outlook on Esconet’s cybersecurity expansion, AI innovations, and commitment to cutting-edge IT solutions.

Please share with us about Esconet’s core areas of expertise?

Esconet’s primary focus is on providing infrastructure solutions. Our focus has always been on delivering high-end solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and enterprises. Recently, we have taken a significant step into the cybersecurity domain, recognizing its growing importance in today’s digital landscape. The company is also engaged in manufacturing server storage workstations.

What prompted Esconet to venture into cybersecurity solutions?

Cybersecurity has become an essential requirement in today’s business environment. The market is rapidly expanding, and the demand for cybersecurity solutions is increasing by the day. Staying committed to our vision of providing cutting-edge technology, we recently acquired Fluidech, a company specializing in cybersecurity. This partnership enables us to offer advanced security solutions to our customers, including corporates and government entities.

What products and solutions do you offer under your Hexadata brand?

Under our Hexadata brand, we provide storage solutions, servers, workstations, and AI-based machines. AI-driven technology is in high demand, and its potential for growth in the near future is immense. At recent industry events, we have showcased several AI-focused solutions, particularly multi-GPU systems that support NVIDIA’s H100 and H200 GPUs as well as AMD-based GPUs. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of AI-driven enterprises.

What role does Esconet play in the AI-driven transformations?

AI is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate. Entrepreneurs today seek automation solutions rather than delving into complex hardware components. AI allows machines to evaluate data and make decisions similar to human intelligence but with higher efficiency and without delays. The key advantage of AI is its ability to automate workflows and problem-solving processes without requiring direct intervention from top management. By leveraging AI, businesses can optimize decision-making, enhance data analysis, and streamline their operations, leading to increased productivity and efficiency.

How does AI-powered data analysis benefit entrepreneurs and organizations?

Entrepreneurs rely on accurate data analysis for informed decision-making, but analyzing vast amounts of data manually is a challenging task. This is where AI-powered computing and GPUs come into play. AI helps process and analyze large datasets quickly, ensuring that organizations can make well-informed business decisions in real time. While optimizing software stacks is also necessary, the future of both hardware and software solutions lies in AI-driven innovations.

Can you elaborate on the evolving business models in IT infrastructure—CapEx and OpEx?

Businesses today operate on two financial models: CapEx and OpEx. Traditionally, enterprises relied heavily on OpEx models, leveraging cloud-based services and shared data centers. However, there is now a shift towards CapEx as large organizations realize the benefits of owning infrastructure. The volume of operations has increased, making it more cost-effective for enterprises to invest in their own data centers rather than relying solely on third-party cloud services.

With increasing connectivity, what are the key security challenges organizations face?

As businesses connect to the Internet and integrate various IT stacks—ranging from hardware to power and cooling solutions—the risks of cybersecurity threats also increase. With enterprises increasingly adopting cloud solutions and shared data centers, securing critical data has become a top priority. Our cybersecurity solutions are designed to protect businesses from evolving threats and ensure data integrity across infrastructure models.

What advice would you give to businesses striving for innovation in technology?

Innovation is the key to success. Businesses should continuously explore new technologies that bring value to society while also being commercially viable. By focusing on credibility, reputation, and profitability, companies can create sustainable business models. The future belongs to those who think ahead, embrace emerging trends, and develop solutions that benefit both businesses and the community at large.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Esconet

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 153