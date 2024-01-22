eScan Recognized its Valued Partners with Special Thailand Tour at Surat SITA IT Expo 2024

- Advertisement - -

eScan exhibited its wide range of SMB, Corporate, and Enterprise Products at SITA IT Expo 2024. The company also showcased its Retail products at the event with a key focus on Identity protection and Two-Factor Authentication. eScan’s participation in this Expo seeks to develop new partnerships and explore prospective opportunities for business growth.

The three-day event hosted a gathering of IT Professionals, System Integrators, Solution Providers, OEMs, and Distributors with both channel partners and senior decision-makers from the Government and Private Sectors, across India.

The highlight of the event was the Special Thailand Scheme introduced by eScan rewarding the Retail Resellers on the purchase of products worth INR 1,18,000 and more. The company also felicitated a few important Resellers and Partners expressing gratitude for playing a pivotal role in the success of eScan consumer products. ­Besides showcasing its product portfolio the brand is organizing visitors with different engagement activities at its booth.

Ms. Shweta Thakare, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, eScan

Talking about the event Ms. Shweta Thakare, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, eScan said, “We are proud to be a part of SITA IT Expo which is a perfect platform to get a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, tools, and techniques in the security technology domain. Such events provide solution providers like us a great opportunity to meet key System Integrators and end customers to share insights, successful case studies, and explain our business solutions.”

eScan’s products cover the entire security spectrum, making it a one-stop solution for protecting all your information security assets online. Over the years, eScan has been redefining the Information Security landscape by developing innovative technologies and solutions. The brand’s continued endeavor is to provide Futuristic Security Intelligence to computers; be it Enterprise, SMB, or SOHO.

