eScan Recognized for its Exceptional Contributions to Cybersecurity at CyberSec Global Awards 2024

eScan has proudly received recognition for its exceptional contributions to cybersecurity at the esteemed CyberSec Global Awards 2024. The awards ceremony, renowned as the “CSG Awards 2024,” was held at the prestigious Shangri-La Dubai.

eScan’s remarkable accolade at the CSG Awards 2024 underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving challenges of today’s digital era. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity, eScan continues to set benchmarks in the cybersecurity domain.

The CSG Awards, an initiative by CyberSec Global, aims to celebrate cybersecurity leaders and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) who have demonstrated exemplary dedication in fortifying their organizations against cyber threats. This initiative acknowledges cybersecurity excellence and provides a platform for networking among global CISOs, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO of, eScan

“We are truly honored to be bestowed with the prestigious award from CyberSec Global,” expressed Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO of eScan. “This recognition reaffirms our mission of fostering a secure digital ecosystem, and it further motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity.”

The event witnessed the participation of over 100 CISOs and industry leaders, providing an invaluable opportunity to delve into the latest cybersecurity trends, technologies, and challenges. With discussions ranging from securing smart cities to addressing emerging security and privacy concerns, the CSG Awards 2024 offered a platform for collaborative learning and innovation.

