eScan Honors Shweta Thakare for her 25 Years of Service and Leadership

eScan, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly celebrates the 25th work anniversary of Vice President, Shweta Thakare. Since joining the company in 1999, Thakare has been a driving force behind eScan’s innovation, growth, and unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence.

Thakare’s dedication and expertise have been pivotal in navigating eScan through rapidly evolving technological landscapes and global cybersecurity challenges. Her visionary leadership has elevated eScan to new heights, establishing it as a trusted partner in protecting businesses and individuals from digital threats.

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan

“Shweta Thakare’s journey with eScan epitomizes resilience, passion, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence,” said Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan. “Her commitment to our mission has been instrumental in our success. We are immensely proud to celebrate her remarkable 25 years of service and look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth.”

Throughout her tenure, Thakare has spearheaded numerous initiatives, driving innovation and expanding eScan’s product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of clients worldwide. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of cybersecurity have been crucial in developing cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to securely navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.

Ms. Shweta Thakare, Vice-President, Global Sales, eScan.

“I am deeply honored to have spent the last 25 years contributing to eScan’s success and growth,” said Ms. Shweta Thakare, Vice President, eScan. “This incredible journey has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable learning experiences. I am grateful for the unwavering support of my colleagues, mentors, and our esteemed clients who have been integral to our collective achievements. As we celebrate this milestone, I am excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead for eScan.”

As eScan commemorates Shweta Thakare’s remarkable journey, it reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation, delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions, and empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age.

