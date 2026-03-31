eScan Enterprise EDR Wins AV-TEST Award 2025 for Best Advanced Protection Against Ransomware and Infostealers

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eScan (MicroWorld Technologies Inc.), a global cybersecurity company, has announced that itsEnterprise EDR solution has been honoured with theAV-TEST Award 2025 forBest Advanced Protection in theCorporate Users category. This recognition highlights the solution’s consistently superior defense against ransomware and infostealer attacks throughout the year, reinforcing eScan’s commitment to delivering robust, enterprise-grade cybersecurity.

The AV-TEST Institute, an independent German cybersecurity testing laboratory with over 20 years of rigorous product evaluation, presented just 25 awards to 12 manufacturers worldwide this year, marking the 15th edition of these prestigious honours. eScan Enterprise EDR’s recognition places it among an elite group of security solutions that demonstrated exceptional performance in Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) testing – the most demanding evaluation category in enterprise cybersecurity.

What Makes This Award Significant

Unlike basic malware detection tests, AV-TEST’s ATP evaluations simulate real-world attack scenarios using the latest techniques deployed by ransomware gangs and infostealer operations. Each ATP test comprises 10 distinct real-life scenarios where security products must not only detect threats but also demonstrate effective multi-layered defense mechanisms that prevent attackers from achieving their objectives even after initial compromise.

“The awards in the category of Best Advanced Protection for corporate users are particularly coveted, as they recognize security products for the difficult battle against ransomware and infostealers,” said Mr. Erik Heyland, Head of Testing Labs at AV-TEST. “After all, these classes of malware have been considered the biggest threats in IT security for years. We are therefore delighted to be able to present MicroWorld and its product eScan Enterprise EDR with the Best Advanced Protection 2025 Award for Corporate Users.”

The distinction is particularly noteworthy: only two solutions earned Best Advanced Protection Awards among all tested corporate security products in 2025, with eScan Enterprise EDR achieving top recognition. While global vendors including CrowdStrike, Sophos, and Trend Micro achieved perfect 35-point scores in individual ATP tests throughout the year, eScan’s award recognizes consistent excellence across the entire 2025 testing cycle – a significantly more stringent standard than single-test performance.

Comprehensive Defense Architecture Sets eScan Apart

Unlike pure EDR solutions such as CrowdStrike Falcon that rely primarily on endpoint sensors forwarding behavioural data to cloud servers for analysis, eScan Enterprise EDR integrates endpoint protection (EPP), network security, device control, and behavioural analysis into a comprehensive unified platform. This architectural difference proved decisive in maintaining perfect ATP scores consistently throughout 2025’s rigorous testing regime.

The solution demonstrated exceptional capability in detecting and neutralizing sophisticated attack chains, preventing lateral movement, blocking data exfiltration, and maintaining system integrity under sustained assault from advanced persistent threats – all while maintaining top scores across Protection, Performance, and Usability categories, a prerequisite for ATP award consideration.

Defending Against the Threats That Matter Most

The award arrives as organizations globally face unprecedented ransomware pressure. India alone experienced a 55% increase in ransomware incidents during 2024, with attacks targeting critical infrastructure including AIIMS Delhi, Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities, and numerous government organizations. Globally, ransomware gangs demanded an average of Rs. 4.5 crores ($464,000) from educational institutions in 2025, with total stolen data exceeding 241 terabytes across all sectors.

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan

“For 25 years, we’ve built eScan to solve actual problems facing Indian and global organizations,” said Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan. “This AV-TEST recognition validates what our customers already know: when ransomware operators spend days inside your network hunting backups before deploying encryption, when infostealers silently harvest credentials for weeks, you need defense mechanisms that work at every stage of the attack – not just initial detection. That’s exactly what eScan Enterprise EDR delivers.”

eScan’s ATP performance is particularly relevant given recent high-profile breaches. The March 2025 tj-actions GitHub compromise exposed CI/CD secrets across 23,000 repositories. The Mercedes-Benz GitHub token leak granted unrestricted access to complete source code repositories. Operation Sindoor in May 2025 launched 200,000 coordinated attacks on India’s power grid infrastructure. Each incident demonstrated attackers’ sophistication in bypassing basic security controls – precisely the scenarios ATP testing evaluates.

Proven Performance Where It Counts

eScan Enterprise EDR’s award-winning capabilities extend beyond laboratory testing into real-world deployment. The solution currently protects critical infrastructure across multiple large and critical Government and Private sector organizations, maintaining operational security under continuous threat from nation-state actors and sophisticated criminal organizations.

The solution’s comprehensive approach includes behavioural analysis that detects never-before-seen malware variants, process monitoring that identifies credential theft attempts, network traffic analysis that spots command-and-control communications, and automated response capabilities that contain threats before they propagate. This multi-layered architecture – validated through AV-TEST’s rigorous ATP scenarios – provides the defense-in-depth required for modern enterprise environments where pure endpoint monitoring proves insufficient against sophisticated attack chains.

The AV-TEST Award joins eScan’s portfolio of international certifications and recognitions, reinforcing the company’s position as India’s leading cybersecurity solutions provider with enterprise-grade capabilities validated by independent third-party testing. The award certificate and detailed ATP test results are available on the AV-TEST Institute website.

For organizations evaluating endpoint security solutions, the AV-TEST Award provides independent verification that eScan Enterprise EDR delivers measurable, tested protection against the most dangerous threats in contemporary cybersecurity – ransomware and infostealers that have caused billions in damages globally and show no signs of diminishing.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / eScan

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