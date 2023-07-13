Erthpot Electronics Pvt Ltd empowers businesses with advanced audio solutions to enhance their communication and collaboration experiences

- Advertisement - -

Erthpot Electronics Pvt Ltd is an indigenous Make in India initiative to provide world-class audio technologies to users across the world. During an exclusive interaction with Ms Heena Golani, Founder & Director, Erthpot Electronics Pvt Ltd talks in detail about the products range, market strategy and inputs on manufacturing.

1.Kindly brief about your products?

Erthpot Electronics Pvt Ltd is an emerging technology-based company that spearheads the Make in India initiative, offering cutting-edge audio technologies that cater to a global audience. With a focus on the B2B market, we specialize in providing world-class solutions for professional audio-conferencing systems, digital signal processors, and wireless microphone systems.

2. What is your market strategy? Kindly explain about your product range.?

Our flagship offering is the Professional Audio Conference system, meticulously designed to facilitate seamless and immersive communication in professional settings. Whether it’s boardrooms, conference halls, or lecture theatres, our conference system delivers crystal-clear audio transmission, robust signal processing capabilities, and intuitive controls for optimal user experience.

Complementing our conference system is our state-of-the-art Digital Signal Processor (DSP) tailored specifically for audio conferencing solutions. Equipped with advanced algorithms and intelligent audio processing, our DSP enhances the clarity, intelligibility, and overall quality of audio signals, ensuring that every participant can engage in impactful conversations.

Moreover, we have developed Our wireless microphones that employ latest wireless transmission technologies, ensuring reliable connectivity, low latency, and exceptional sound reproduction. Whether it’s stage performances, lectures, or corporate presentations, our wireless microphone system empowers speakers with flexibility and professional-grade audio performance.

3. Make in India initiative and their future prospects – your take on that?

At Erthpot Electronics Pvt Ltd, we take immense pride in our commitment to the Make in India initiative. By delivering superior audio technologies, we contribute to the growth and development of businesses worldwide, enabling them to communicate effectively and make a lasting impact..

Our mission is to empower businesses worldwide with advanced audio solutions that enhance their communication and collaboration experiences. Through our indigenous manufacturing processes, we ensure that our products embody the highest standards of quality, reliability, and innovation.

4. The audio industry brings productivity, efficiency & sustainability towards life and businesses – you connection with distributors?

Erthpot Brings their Quality and it is known for the technology packaged at the pricing which suits emerging economies of the world. Considering Todays Market and demands for corporates, Government and many enterprises for Hybrid Solutions for their offices and workplace. We all know technology brings people closer and accessible to each other. With our product range we strive to make audio systems affordable yet technologically advanced for people.

Being an OEM our relationship with the distributors is more crucial and Important. We try to educate our partners and dealers with proper Training courses so that they grow in their career and offer valuable information to end clients.



5. What kind of training centre do you provide to create a wider spectrum of services and talent pool ? Research and Development -by the audio expert industry?

In house training centers and Audio equipment requires on-site training sessions also. We arrange Live Demonstrations for the products and its technical trainings at every region in India for partners and Distributors, their Engineers and Staff.

6.What are the new innovations in audio manufacturing industry?

We have successfully managed to introduce some remarkable features in our products through extensive research and product trials. For eg our conference system i.e Novo Conference System is probably the only system that offers Camera inputs and its switching straight out of the box. Our system reduces a long list of third party equipment that are be needed to create a video conference system.

Also we have put strong emphasis on product’s build quality and its shelf life. All our products are built in metal chassis and alloyed enclosures.

7.-How big the market size is – national and international overview ?

The official figures for India are very vague as there is big size of unorganised market purchases which are not documented. For eg products which are manufactured locally and purchased locally in Tier2 and Tier3 cities.

However in terms of global figues, Professional Audio-Visual Systems Market size is estimated at USD 271.08 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 345.98 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

