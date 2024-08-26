Epson Unveils the SureColor SC-F1030 – Revolutionising the Direct-to-Garment and Direct-to-Film Printing Industry

- Advertisement -

Epson, a global leader in printing technology, has introduced the Epson SureColor SC-F1030, a groundbreaking direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) hybrid garment printer. Designed for the entry-level DTG market, the SC-F1030 offers unparalleled versatility and quality, making it an ideal choice for existing businesses and new entrepreneurs who would like to expand or set up garment printing business.

The DTG market has expanded significantly since FY18, and this growth has continued robustly even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for high-quality, customizable garments is surging both in online and offline stores. Businesses are increasingly seeking innovative printing solutions to meet this growing demand, reflecting a broader trend towards personalized and dynamic fashion.

Mr. Vasudevan, General Manager – LFP/IE, Epson India.

“With the launch of the SC-F1030, Epson’s most compact direct-to-garment printer to date, we are offering an ideal solution for transforming the storefront or novelty gift businesses into a highly customizable, profitable and interactive space,” said Mr. Vasudevan, General Manager – LFP/IE, Epson India. “The SC-F1030 is perfect for anyone who wants to expand an existing garment printing business or start a new business. Equipped with the Micro TFP print head, UltraChrome DG2 inks, and an Auto Gap Adjustment feature, it addresses the growing demand for high-quality, customizable garments while making your business an attractive destination for customers.”

Key Features of the SureColor SC-F1030:

1. PrecisionCore Micro TFP Printhead: Ensures superior detail and quality, perfect for cotton and fine details in DTG mode, and versatile fabric applications in DTF mode.

2. White Ink Mode: The SC-F1030’s ink set includes White ink, enabling high-quality printing on various coloured garments, adding significant value at the entry-level segment.

3. User-Friendly Features: Includes a large opening space, retractable hanger platen, scales, centre position marks, auto gap adjustment, T-shirt setting error detection, panel UI, interior lighting, and easy installation.

4. Vivid Color Profile: Supports two colour profiles that deliver more vivid colours, enhancing the visual appeal of printed items.

5. Film Mode: As a DTG & DTF Hybrid printer, users can easily switch between “T-shirt” and “Film” modes, offering flexibility and adaptability to different business needs.

6. Design Concept: Compact Semi-transparent design to monitor the printing process, reduce production errors, demonstrate live printing and excite customers and enhance store decor.

7. Garment Creator 2 Software: Enhances processing speed and allows higher resolution input, contributing to improved print quality.

8. UltraChrome DG2 Inks: Provide vibrant and durable prints, suitable for a wide range of applications.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson SureColor SC-F1030 is priced at INR 5,34,593 (including GST and an initial set of inks). It comes with a 3-year standard warranty, with additional cover available for up to 5 years or 15,000 pages.

