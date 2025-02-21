Epson Unveils the SureColor G6030 – Its First Wide-Format Direct-to-Film 35-inch Printer, Set to Revolutionize Textile Printing

- Advertisement -

Epson, a global leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has announced the launch of the SureColor G6030, its first ever wide-format Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer engineered to meet the evolving needs of the textile printing industry. This 35 inch Direct-to-Film printer is essential for textile businesses seeking high-quality, durable, vibrant and versatile printing on a wide range of fabrics with ease and efficiency. The SC-G6030, part of the new SureColor G-Series product line, is designed to help garment manufacturers, home décor vendors and print service providers achieve superior print quality with enhanced reliability, efficiency, and minimal maintenance. With this introduction, Epson addresses the growing market shift from Direct-to-Garment (DTG) to DTFilm printing, indicating an increasing preference for versatile, cost-efficient printing solutions.

Reliable, Low-Maintenance Printing for Seamless Operations

Designed for low maintenance, the SC-G6030 is designed to streamline operations by eliminating the need for daily maintenance tasks, making it a highly efficient solution for textile businesses. The printer is equipped with an automated maintenance system and a fabric printhead wiper cleaning system, which requires only a few minutes of upkeep per week to ensure uninterrupted high-quality output. This maximizes uptime and productivity for businesses.

The SC-G6030 is also equipped with a white ink circulation system that prevents sedimentation, reducing clogging and maintaining consistent print quality. The fabric wiper system requires only occasional replacement of consumables, unlike traditional rubber wipers that demand daily cleaning. Unlike traditional printers, it only requires a simple shake of the white ink pack at the beginning of each day. The DTF printer automates key processes like nozzle checks, bi-directional adjustments, paper feed adjustments, and job sending. This enables parallel task execution, allowing a single operator to manage multiple units, which reduces manual follow-up work and significantly lowers operational costs.

Versatile Printing Performance & Enhanced Efficiency

The SC-G6030 offers various print modes to meet customer needs and expand application possibilities. It delivers print speeds, producing full-color graphics in under 9 minutes, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. Designed for precision and reliability, its advanced five-color ink system (CMYK, and White) ensures vibrant and durable prints on a variety of fabrics. The compact SC-G6030 features a front-loading media design with a 35-inch print width, optimizing transfer efficiency and enabling oversized graphic production.

Compact & Space-Efficient Design

Engineered for efficiency, the SC-G6030 requires minimal floor space, making it ideal for businesses with space constraints. Its front-loading design optimizes workflow, ensuring ease of operation in compact environments. The 1.6L high-capacity ink supply system reduces the need for frequent refilling, making it perfect for high-volume production. Additionally, the DTF printer features a specialized cap station and suction cap system, minimizing manual upkeep. The built-in cutter function prevents the film from falling off the printer by using a countdown, reducing waste and improving manual post-processing productivity.

Sustainability & Compliance

The printer is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) approved, guaranteeing that the entire printing process—from raw materials to final product labeling—follows environmentally responsible and ethical practices. The inks are certified by the Oeko-Tex® Eco Passport, guaranteeing these inks are free from harmful substances and meet stringent safety and environmental standards. These certifications make the SC-G6030 a trusted choice for businesses seeking high-quality output with a strong focus on sustainability.

Mr. Prabagaran S, Senior General Manager – SCN/SIDM/SP – Sales & Marketing, Epson India

“Epson’s direct-to-garment (DTG) printers are already widely used for direct-to-film (DTFilm) applications, and with the growing adoption of DTF, the SureColor G6030 is designed to meet the rising demand for cost-effective, high-quality printing solutions. As Epson’s first wide-format Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer, the SureColor G6030 offers lower print costs, faster speeds, and ease of use—providing businesses with an efficient alternative to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. Powered by PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead technology and enhanced with new UltraChrome® DF inks, this launch of G6030 represents a strategic move to broaden Epson’s footprint in the apparel printing market, integrating user-friendly and sustainable features,” said Mr. Prabagaran S, Senior General Manager – SCN/SIDM/SP – Sales & Marketing, Epson India

The SureColor G6030 Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer has been launched in India at the Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show (GTTES) 2025, taking place from February 21 – 23, 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161